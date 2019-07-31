Biden clashes with Gillibrand: 'I don't know what happened except that you're now running for president'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenO'Rourke predicts Democrats 'can win Texas' away from Trump in 2020 CNN roasted over debate production, format: 'A disservice to serious people' The Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate MORE implied Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandThe Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate Overnight Health Care: Trump campaign ad to hit Dems on health care during debate | ACLU says 900 migrant kids separated over past year | Medicaid expansion backers use ballot measures to sidestep GOP Candidates face make-or-break moment in Democratic debates MORE (D-N.Y.) was a political opportunist for questioning his commitment to women’s rights after she praised his record in the past.

Gillibrand took Biden to task for an op-ed he wrote years ago where Biden spoke about women in the workplace.

“What did you mean when you said when a woman works outside the home, it’s resulting in ‘the deterioration of family,’” Gillibrand said. “These are quotes. It was the title of the op-ed and that just causes concern for me because we know America’s women are working.”

Biden quickly pivoted by noting that Gillibrand praised his record on women’s issues in the past.

“You came to Syracuse University with me and said it was wonderful, I’m passionate about the concern making sure women are treated equally,” Biden said, recalling Gillibrand’s past praise of his record.

“I don’t know what’s happened except that you’re now running for president,” Biden said to loud applaud from the crowd.

Gillibrand appeared momentarily flummoxed as she tried to talk over the crowd, declaring, “Mr. Vice President, I respect you deeply, I respect you deeply, but those words are very specific. You said women working outside the home would lead to the deterioration of family” before she was cut off by the CNN moderator.

Biden defended his record by noting he wrote the Violence Against Women Act and played a prominent role in pushing equal-pay legislation for women.

“I support making sure that every single solitary person needing child care gets an $8,000 tax credit now,” he said.

Biden also noted that his deceased wife, Neilia, worked after he had children with her and his current wife, Jill, worked while their children grew up.