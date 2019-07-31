Yang calls out 'reality TV show' style elections that resulted in Trump: 'We need to be laser-focused'

Andrew Yang Andrew YangThe Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate Yang likens Democratic debate to 'boring football game' The Hill's 12:30 Report: High stakes for Detroit debate clash MORE ripped the media and U.S. politics in general during his closing statement at Wednesday's Democratic presidential primary debate in Detroit, trashing America's "reality TV show" elections that he said contributed to President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Oversight Committee requests documents from CBP Facebook groups Young Turks host says Marianne Williamson proved why she 'deserves' to be on debate stage White House calls trade talks with China 'constructive' MORE's 2016 victory.

Yang remarked during his closing statement that some in the media focused on his wardrobe during the first debate rather than his policy proposals and called on voters to be "laser-focused" on dealing with pressing issues facing the country.

"We're up here with makeup on our faces and our rehearsed attack lines, playing roles in this reality TV show," Yang quipped. "It's one reason why we elected a reality TV star as our president.

"We need to be laser-focused on solving the real challenges of today," he added.

Andrew Yang calls out the debates as reality TV. #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/QG4DsDtfsC — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 1, 2019

Yang joked earlier in the day in a video released on Twitter that he wore a tie just for the debate walk-through practice session, but he appeared onstage again Wednesday without a tie unlike other candidates on the debate stage.