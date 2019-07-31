Biden dominates battle for speaking time, ahead of Harris

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenO'Rourke predicts Democrats 'can win Texas' away from Trump in 2020 CNN roasted over debate production, format: 'A disservice to serious people' The Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate MORE spoke for more than 20 minutes of the 2 1/2-hour Democratic presidential primary debate on Wednesday as he parried attacks from virtually every other candidate on stage.

Biden, who struggled under the pressure of unexpected attacks during last month's debate, responded to the moderators or to his fellow candidates more than 30 times, far more than any other candidate on stage.

In just the first few minutes of the debate, he and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisO'Rourke predicts Democrats 'can win Texas' away from Trump in 2020 CNN roasted over debate production, format: 'A disservice to serious people' The Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate MORE (D-Calif.) clashed repeatedly over their respective health care plans.

Harris spoke for more than 15 minutes on Wednesday, second only to Biden. She, too, faced attacks from rivals including Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardThe Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate Military service can help Gabbard and Buttigieg with undecided Democratic voters The Hill's Morning Report - Trump's new target: Elijah Cummings MORE (D-Hawaii) and Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetThe Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate Racked by schism, Democrats yearn for Obama The Hill's Morning Report - Trump's new target: Elijah Cummings MORE (D-Colo.) — and Harris had more than 20 chances to respond to questions or attacks.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThe Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate Yang likens Democratic debate to 'boring football game' Overnight Health Care: Trump campaign ad to hit Dems on health care during debate | ACLU says 900 migrant kids separated over past year | Medicaid expansion backers use ballot measures to sidestep GOP MORE (D-N.J.), who spoke for more time than any other candidate during the first debate, ended his second time on the debate stage speaking for just about 13 minutes.

Five other candidates — Gabbard, Bennet, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandThe Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate Overnight Health Care: Trump campaign ad to hit Dems on health care during debate | ACLU says 900 migrant kids separated over past year | Medicaid expansion backers use ballot measures to sidestep GOP Candidates face make-or-break moment in Democratic debates MORE (D-N.Y.), Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeThe Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate Overnight Energy: Harris, Ocasio-Cortez unveil first step of Green New Deal | Inslee proposes environmental justice office | Democrat pushes FDA to act after 'forever chemicals' found in bottled water Harris, Ocasio-Cortez unveil first step of Green New Deal MORE (D) and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro — spoke for roughly 10 to 11 minutes, according to The Hill's stopwatch.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioThe Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate De Blasio defends Al Sharpton amidst Trump attacks Trump signs 9/11 compensation fund bill alongside first responders MORE (D) and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangThe Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate Yang likens Democratic debate to 'boring football game' The Hill's 12:30 Report: High stakes for Detroit debate clash MORE were the only two candidates who spoke for less than 10 minutes.

Over the course of two nights of debates between 20 Democratic candidates, Biden's nearly 21 minutes of talk time represented the most that any candidate had to present their case — almost three minutes longer than the most verbose candidate of Tuesday's debate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenYoung Turks host says Marianne Williamson proved why she 'deserves' to be on debate stage Romney calls Sanders 'all hat, no cattle' after Democratic debate Delaney fires back at Warren after debate: She 'doesn't want to defend' her policies MORE (D-Mass.), and almost four minutes longer than Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersYoung Turks host says Marianne Williamson proved why she 'deserves' to be on debate stage Romney calls Sanders 'all hat, no cattle' after Democratic debate O'Rourke predicts Democrats 'can win Texas' away from Trump in 2020 MORE (I-Vt.).

But unlike Harris, Warren and Sanders, Biden seemed to leave a significant amount of time on the table, deferring to moderators at their first attempts to cut him off, while the others barreled through their admonishments to wrap up.

Biden, who still leads in virtually every poll of national and early state Democratic voters, has had more microphone time than any other candidate over the first two sets of debates, at nearly 34 minutes. Harris has spoken for almost 29 minutes, while Sanders and Warren spoke for between 27 and 28 minutes each.

Some of the candidates who have yet to qualify for the next debate, in September, have spoken for only a fraction of the time of the front-runners.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockYoung Turks host says Marianne Williamson proved why she 'deserves' to be on debate stage The Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate Intraparty rift bursts through in latest Democratic debate MORE (D), who missed out on the first debates, got only 10 minutes and 41 seconds to address voters on Tuesday; Yang spoke for just 11 minutes and 40 seconds over the course of two debates. And Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright HickenlooperThe Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate Intraparty rift bursts through in latest Democratic debate 5 takeaways from combative Democratic debate MORE (D) and best-selling author Marianne Williamson Marianne Williamson'Dark Psychic Force' domain names redirect to Trump, DNC after Williamson debate comments Young Turks host says Marianne Williamson proved why she 'deserves' to be on debate stage GOP chairwoman hits Democratic policies with Williamson's 'yada yada yada' moment MORE both spoke for about 13 1/2 minutes in their first two opportunities on stage.