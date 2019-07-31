Biden campaign starts selling ObamaCare 'BFD' stickers

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenO'Rourke predicts Democrats 'can win Texas' away from Trump in 2020 CNN roasted over debate production, format: 'A disservice to serious people' The Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate MORE sought to gin up support for his presidential campaign's health care policy during Wednesday night's Democratic presidential primary debates.

Biden's campaign sent a press release to supporters advertising the gift of a sticker reading "Obamacare: It's a BFD" after his fellow 2020 contenders attacked his health care policy that seeks to "protect and build on Obamacare."

The sticker's message refers to an expletive Biden was recorded uttering to then-President Obama at a 2010 signing ceremony for the Affordable Care Act: "This is a big f---ing deal."

Biden, widely viewed as the front-runner for the Democratic nomination according to most polls, weathered attacks from several fellow 2020 contenders Wednesday night including Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisO'Rourke predicts Democrats 'can win Texas' away from Trump in 2020 CNN roasted over debate production, format: 'A disservice to serious people' The Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate MORE (D-Calif.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandThe Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate Overnight Health Care: Trump campaign ad to hit Dems on health care during debate | ACLU says 900 migrant kids separated over past year | Medicaid expansion backers use ballot measures to sidestep GOP Candidates face make-or-break moment in Democratic debates MORE (D-N.Y.) and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioThe Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate De Blasio defends Al Sharpton amidst Trump attacks Trump signs 9/11 compensation fund bill alongside first responders MORE.

Biden attacked Harris for her "Medicare for All" plan, warning of tax increases and the elimination of employer-based private insurance, continuing a tussle between two front-runners that began in the first debate.

"Your plan does not cover everyone in America,” Harris told Biden Wednesday night, adding: "our plan will bring health care to all Americans under a Medicare for All system"

Harris responds to Biden's criticisms: "Unfortunately, Vice President Biden, you're just simply inaccurate in what you're describing. The reality is that our plan will bring healthcare to all Americans under a Medicare for All system" #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/YNPTiUh7Pu — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 1, 2019

The central debate is between Harris’s plan of Medicare for All versus Biden’s more moderate plan to give people the option of a government-run plan but also allow private insurance to remain.