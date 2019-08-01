Booker, Biden's 'Kool-Aid' exchange was second debate's top-tweeted moment

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThe Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate Yang likens Democratic debate to 'boring football game' Overnight Health Care: Trump campaign ad to hit Dems on health care during debate | ACLU says 900 migrant kids separated over past year | Medicaid expansion backers use ballot measures to sidestep GOP MORE's (D-N.J.) barbed exchange with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenO'Rourke predicts Democrats 'can win Texas' away from Trump in 2020 CNN roasted over debate production, format: 'A disservice to serious people' The Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate MORE over criminal justice reform and his hiring of an official connected to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTrump allies spike ball after Supreme Court decision on border wall Mueller will be remembered for his weak testimony, not his shocking report The Hill's 12:30 Report: Muller testimony dominates Washington MORE (R) was the top tweeted-about moment of Wednesday's debate.

Twitter's Government and Elections team tweeted Wednesday night following the debate that the back-and-forth, during which Booker told Biden: "You’re dipping into the Kool-Aid and you don’t even know the flavor.”

These were the most Tweeted about moments during night 2️⃣ of the second #DemDebate. pic.twitter.com/LzNAKct9AO — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) August 1, 2019

Booker's response came after Biden questioned the New Jersey senator and former Newark mayor's embrace of stop-and-frisk tactics by police as well as the hiring of Giuliani's former adviser.

"If you want to compare records, and I'm shocked that you do, I'm happy to do that," Booker told Biden Wednesday night.

The moment Booker dropped Kool-Aid pic.twitter.com/4cuzvKeDL1 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 1, 2019

Other top moments from the debate, according to Twitter, included Rep. Tulsi Gabbard's (D-Hawaii) exchange with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) for admitting to smoking marijuana after prosecuting people for the same crime, as well as Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's (D-N.Y.) quip that she would "Clorox" the Oval Office as her first order of business as president.

Tuesday night's debate ended with Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-Mass.) rebuke of Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.) going viral after the Massachusetts progressive questioned why Delaney was running to just "talk about what's not possible."