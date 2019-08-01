Steyer knocks Trump business record in new ad

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerSchumer backs Pelosi as impeachment roils caucus Steyer-founded pro-impeachment group to air Mueller ad Warren vs. Sanders and Biden vs. Harris heavyweight matchups will be must-see TV MORE is airing an ad centered around President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Oversight Committee requests documents from CBP Facebook groups Young Turks host says Marianne Williamson proved why she 'deserves' to be on debate stage White House calls trade talks with China 'constructive' MORE's record as "failed" businessman during "Fox and Friends" and "The Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityFox News closes out July as most-watched cable network for 37th straight month Trump: Mueller made Biden 'look like a dynamo' GOP group defends Mueller ahead of testimony MORE Show" on Fox News, his campaign said.

"Unlike other candidates, I can go head to head with Donald Trump on the economy and expose him for what he is — a fraud and a failure," the billionaire businessman says in the ad.

The 30-second "Trump is a Fraud" TV ad debuted Tuesday and Wednesday as 20 of the Democratic candidates debated in Detroit. Steyer, who entered the race late, did not meet the threshold to participate.

Steyer, a billionaire philanthropist, calls Trump a "failed as a businessman" in the ad.

"He borrowed billions, and left a trail of bankruptcy and broken promises. He hasn’t changed," Steyer said. "I started a tiny investment business and, over 27 years, grew it successfully to 36 billion dollars."

Campaign spokesperson Heather Hargreaves said that by airing the ad on Fox News, "we are taking the fight directly to Trump."

Trump is known to watch the Fox News shows, often tweeting during its segments.

Before entering the race, Steyer had been an outspoken Trump critic and founded the group Need to Impeach aimed at getting Trump out of office.

Need to Impeach ran an ad centered around former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerTrump calls for probe of Obama book deal Democrats express private disappointment with Mueller testimony Kellyanne Conway: 'I'd like to know' if Mueller read his own report MORE's testimony during the latest Democratic presidential debates.