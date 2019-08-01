Harris responds to Biden's 'kid' comment

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisO'Rourke predicts Democrats 'can win Texas' away from Trump in 2020 CNN roasted over debate production, format: 'A disservice to serious people' The Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate MORE (D-Calif.) said late Wednesday that she didn't think too much about fellow 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden Joe BidenO'Rourke predicts Democrats 'can win Texas' away from Trump in 2020 CNN roasted over debate production, format: 'A disservice to serious people' The Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate MORE’s message to her just before the last Democratic debate in Detroit.

Biden was heard saying, “go easy on me kid,” as the top-tier candidates walked on stage.

"I'm wondering how you interpreted that," CNN's Anderson Cooper asked Harris in a post-debate interview.

“That’s what he wanted me to do, I didn’t really think much about it to be honest with you,” she responded.

When asked if she had an issue with the use of the word “kid,” Harris said no.

“But I’ll tell you what, because we’re both on that stage running for president I’m pretty clear about who I am so nobody’s going to define me on that stage,” she said.

“I didn’t really think much about it,” Sen. Kamala Harris says about Joe Biden’s “go easy on me, kid” comment to her.



Harris and Biden faced off during the first round of debates last month in an interaction that gave momentum to the senator’s campaign.

She sparred with Biden over his civil rights record, pushing him on his voting record on busing and pointing at that as a black girl she was part of the first integrated class in her Berkley, Calif. school district.

Harris and Biden did not have as contentious of a moment in Wednesday night’s debate. As a top-tier candidate herself, some lesser-known candidates took direct shots at Harris and her record as a lawmaker and prosecutor.