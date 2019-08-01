KamalaHarrisDestroyed trending after Democratic debate

"#KamalaHarrisDestroyed" trended on Twitter early Thursday after Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisO'Rourke predicts Democrats 'can win Texas' away from Trump in 2020 CNN roasted over debate production, format: 'A disservice to serious people' The Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate MORE (D-Calif.) clashed onstage with several fellow White House hopefuls during the second night of the Democratic presidential primary debates in Detroit.

The term, buoyed mostly by progressives supporting Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Calif.), referred to a moment onstage during Wednesday night's debate when Gabbard questioned Harris on her record as a prosecutor.

"She put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana," Gabbard said during a heated discussion on criminal justice, referring to Harris. The remark garnered a round of applause for the Hawaii congresswoman.

"She blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row until the courts forced her to do so," Gabbard added. "She kept people in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the state of California."

Harris responded, telling the audience that her time as a prosecutor revealed to her how the criminal justice system was broken, a remark that earned more criticism from Gabbard.

"The bottom line is, Senator Harris, when you were in a position to make a difference and an impact in these people’s lives, you did not. And worse yet, in the case of those who were on death row, innocent people, you actually blocked evidence from being revealed that would have freed them until you were forced to do so," Gabbard said.

Harris had a lively performance during Wednesday night's debate, clashing once again with former Vice President Joe Biden (D) and others on the issues of Medicare for All, busing, and other topics.

The #KamalaHarrisDestroyed hashtag had disappeared from the list of trending U.S. terms by 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Harris's spokesman, Ian Sams, responded to the hashtag, noting that at least some of the accounts promoting it appeared to be bots.

"The Russian propaganda machine that tried to influence the 2016 election is now promoting the presidential aspirations of a controversial Hawaii Democrat," he said.