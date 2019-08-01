Former Attorney General Eric Holder Eric Himpton HolderEric Holder to 2020 Democrats: 'Be wary of attacking the Obama record' 2020 Democrats speak out against DOJ death penalty decision DOJ says it won't prosecute Barr, Ross after criminal contempt vote MORE on Wednesday cautioned the 2020 Democratic White House hopefuls from attacking the record of the Obama administration following a raucous debate where front-runner Joe Biden Joe BidenBooker: If Obama was running for a third term, 'I wouldn't be running' De Blasio releases plan to substantially raise taxes on the rich, corporations Biden Surrogate: His opponents have taken the tactics of Donald Trump MORE was questioned by several candidates on his record while serving as President Obama's vice president.

In a tweet sent shortly after the debate ended, Holder addressed his "fellow Democrats."

"Be wary of attacking the Obama record. Build on it. Expand it. But there is little to be gained — for you or the party — by attacking a very successful and still popular Democratic President," Holder, Obama's attorney general from 2009 to 2015, tweeted.

His remarks came after Biden was hammered by several candidates on actions he took both during and before his time with the Obama administration.

He had one sharp exchange with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioDe Blasio releases plan to substantially raise taxes on the rich, corporations Eric Holder to 2020 Democrats: 'Be wary of attacking the Obama record' The Hill's Morning Report - Attacked repeatedly, Biden fires back MORE (D) during which de Blasio repeatedly asked Biden whether he had ever attempted to convince Obama to slow the rate of deportations of undocumented immigrants during his time in the White House.

Biden also characterized efforts to push for "Medicare for All," championed by both de Blasio and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisEric Holder to 2020 Democrats: 'Be wary of attacking the Obama record' The myth of health insurance choice These Democratic candidates should drop out now MORE (D-Calif.) during Wednesday's debate, as an effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act that was the landmark legislative achievement passed during the Obama administration.

The Biden campaign released a fundraising email following the debate offer a sticker that references Biden's comments saying "this is a big f---ing deal" caught on a mic when Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law.

The campaign stickers read: "Obamacare: It's a BFD."