Corey Lewandowski, former Trump campaign manager, mulling Senate bid in New Hampshire

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski Corey R. LewandowskiLive coverage: Mueller testifies before Congress Two Democrats vow to press forward on Trump impeachment The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump hits media over 'send her back' coverage MORE said Thursday he's "seriously considering" a campaign in 2020 to challenge Sen. Jeannie Shaheen (D-N.H.).

"Jeannie Shaheen has failed the people of NH by voting in lock step with Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerDe Blasio defends Al Sharpton amidst Trump attacks GOP chairman to move 'swiftly' on Ratcliffe nomination to intelligence post Sharpton: Trump has 'particular venom' for blacks, people of color MORE and Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiDeutch joins impeachment effort he says has 'already begun' Progressive groups launch campaign to press House Democrats on impeachment Trump doubles down on support for budget deal MORE," Lewandowski told The Hill. "The people of NH deserve better. If I run, I would be a voice for all the people of NH."

Lewandowski worked as President Trump Donald John TrumpComedy Central shoots down Trump Jr. after he joked network should host Democratic debates Booker: If Obama was running for a third term, 'I wouldn't be running' De Blasio releases plan to substantially raise taxes on the rich, corporations MORE’s campaign manager until his firing in June 2016. He has remained a staunch ally of the president and has penned multiple books that take a favorable view of Trump. Lewandowski periodically appears on cable television to defend the president.

In a statement, New Hampshire Democratic Party spokesman Josh Marcus-Blank accused Lewandowski of being a "craven lobbyist," who was "chomping at the bit" to undo New Hampshire's existing health care.

"Corey Lewandowski is a craven lobbyist who has been credibly accused of assault many times and is chomping at the bit to strip away Granite Staters' health care," he said. "Meanwhile, Senator Shaheen is making a difference for New Hampshire families, leading efforts in the Senate to expand access to health care and taking on the big drug companies to lower the costs of prescription drugs. The contrast couldn't be more clear."

Lewandowski was born in Massachusetts but has a home in New Hampshire where he lives when he's not in Washington, D.C.

He could appeal to Trump voters in a state the president handily carried during the 2016 GOP primary but narrowly lost to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonComedy Central shoots down Trump Jr. after he joked network should host Democratic debates Michael Moore urges Michelle Obama to run against Trump Trump echoes Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign slogan in post-debate tweets MORE in the general election.

Several other Republican candidates have already announced campaigns to challenge Shaheen.

Shaheen is seeking reelection in 2020 for her third term in the Senate. She received roughly 51 percent of the vote in both 2008 and 2014, defeating John Sununu and Scott Brown, respectively.

She previously served as the first female governor of New Hampshire and was the first female U.S. senator elected in the state's history.