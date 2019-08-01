Biden: 'Bizarre' that Democrats attacked Obama's policies at debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBooker: If Obama was running for a third term, 'I wouldn't be running' De Blasio releases plan to substantially raise taxes on the rich, corporations Biden Surrogate: His opponents have taken the tactics of Donald Trump MORE slammed other 2020 rivals for criticizing former President Obama's policies, telling reporters Thursday that it was "bizarre" that the previous administration's actions were being compared to President Trump Donald John TrumpComedy Central shoots down Trump Jr. after he joked network should host Democratic debates Booker: If Obama was running for a third term, 'I wouldn't be running' De Blasio releases plan to substantially raise taxes on the rich, corporations MORE's.

"I was a little surprised at how much incoming there was about Barack, about the president," Biden said.

“I’m proud of having served him. I’m proud of the job he did. I don’t think there's anything he has to apologize for," he said.

Biden also strongly defended the Obama administration's record, while criticizing those who compared their policies on issues like immigration to Trump's.

"He changed the dialogue, he changed the whole question, he changed what was going on. And the idea that somehow it’s comparable to what this guy is doing is absolutely bizarre," Biden said comparing Obama to Trump.

The strong defense of Obama came after some Democratic candidates appeared to criticize a number of policies under the Obama administration on Wednesday night, including on deportations and his signature health care law, the Affordable Care Act, also known as ObamaCare.

Though Obama remains broadly popular among Democrats some progressives have long argued for a new Democratic president willing to take bolder action.

The debate is most prominent over health care, where candidates like Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDe Blasio releases plan to substantially raise taxes on the rich, corporations These Democratic candidates should drop out now Mark Penn: Democrats' debate was a panderfest MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe myth of health insurance choice These Democratic candidates should drop out now Krystal Ball: Biden failed the test of moral leadership. Saagar Enjeti: Bernie-lite candidates should drop out MORE (I-Vt.) are pushing for a more comprehensive "Medicare for All," whereas Biden and other more centrist candidates are pushing to build on ObamaCare.

Obama's record on deportations and immigration also came under fire during the forum at a time when Trump has come under intense criticism from Democrats over his "zero tolerance" policy.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioDe Blasio releases plan to substantially raise taxes on the rich, corporations Eric Holder to 2020 Democrats: 'Be wary of attacking the Obama record' The Hill's Morning Report - Attacked repeatedly, Biden fires back MORE questioned Biden on whether he thought the 3 million deportations under the Obama administration were a good idea.

While Biden said he would not share details about his private conversations with Obama, Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker: If Obama was running for a third term, 'I wouldn't be running' The Hill's Morning Report - Attacked repeatedly, Biden fires back Booker, Biden's 'Kool-Aid' exchange was second debate's top-tweeted moment MORE (D-N.J.) interjected, saying he couldn't have it both ways.

“Mr. Vice President, you can’t have it both ways,” Booker said Wednesday. “You invoke President Obama more than anybody in this campaign. You can’t do it when it’s convenient and then dodge it when it’s not.”

Biden has made a concerted effort to tout his ties to the former president, who is seen as one of the most popular figures within the Democratic Party.

Booker defended his criticism on Thursday, saying that he was still immensely loyal to Obama.

"The reality is we have a situation right now where the president is doing things to this country that are perverting our very values and ideals, and talking about what our plans would be, different from the previous president; different from the current president, is not a bad thing," Booker said.

"He [Obama] is our statesmen," he said. "He ain't perfect. Nobody's ever pulled that off."

Updated at 1:45 p.m.