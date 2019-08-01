Biden: 'I think I represent the party'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBooker: If Obama was running for a third term, 'I wouldn't be running' De Blasio releases plan to substantially raise taxes on the rich, corporations Biden Surrogate: His opponents have taken the tactics of Donald Trump MORE struck back against criticism that he is out of step with an increasingly liberal party, saying he does not feel he is too moderate for the party’s base.

“It’s not about moving left or right, I think I represent the party. I think my views are where the vast majority of the Democratic Party are,” he told reporters in Detroit.

Biden was pummeled at Wednesday night’s primary debate by several other contenders who said his plans ranging from health care to criminal justice reform to climate change are not reflective of the demands of an ascendant progressive flank that demands bolder action.

The former vice president defended his plans Thursday and suggested they could help make him more electable, pointing to the 2018 midterms in which several moderates in swing districts were able to flip control of the House.

“There’s a lot of really, really good people that got elected who are really pushing the envelope, and it’s good, it’s healthy to do that. But the idea that they represent what the party is today does not conform with who gets elected, does not conform with how we won in ’18,” he said.

Particular attention has been paid to Biden’s health care plan, which would provide American’s a public option to buy into and expand the Affordable Care Act, while allowing people to keep their private insurance if they so wish.

Progressives have slammed the plans as insufficient, pointing to the “Medicare for All” platform touted by Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe myth of health insurance choice These Democratic candidates should drop out now Krystal Ball: Biden failed the test of moral leadership. Saagar Enjeti: Bernie-lite candidates should drop out MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDe Blasio releases plan to substantially raise taxes on the rich, corporations These Democratic candidates should drop out now Mark Penn: Democrats' debate was a panderfest MORE (D-Mass.) that would move the country toward a single-payer system and eliminate private insurance.

“No, it’s not more moderate,” Biden said of his plan. “Look, for my entire career in the Senate, I was listed never below one to 25 most liberal people in the United States Senate.”

“There’s nothing moderate what Barack did in ObamaCare. Nothing. No president had come close,” he added. “We tried to get a Medicare option added to it, we couldn’t get it done. I will get it done this time because the people have realized what it is about.”