Biden fundraises off 30330 flub: 'Oops'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBooker: If Obama was running for a third term, 'I wouldn't be running' De Blasio releases plan to substantially raise taxes on the rich, corporations Biden Surrogate: His opponents have taken the tactics of Donald Trump MORE fundraised Thursday off mistakenly telling viewers to “go to Joe 30330” during his closing statement of the second Democratic presidential primary debate.

"We'll be honest. We've spent all morning brainstorming ideas for a clever email to send you about 30330," Biden's campaign said in an email. "(In case you missed last night's debate, Joe meant to say "Text Joe to 30330" but left a word out. Oops.)"

During closing statements of the debate in Detroit, the White House hopefuls urged potential supporters to visit their websites and donate.

Biden, however, intended to direct supporters to text "Joe" to the phone number 30330.

Many members of the media joked about the misstep, and domain names related to the flub were bought up quickly.

While joe33030.com redirects to Biden’s website, Joe30330.com redirects to a page for what appears to be a satirical campaign.

In the email to supporters, Biden's campaign urged supporters to donate $3.03, $30.33 or $303.30.