Harris and Biden campaigns spar on Twitter after debate

Press secretaries for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBooker: If Obama was running for a third term, 'I wouldn't be running' De Blasio releases plan to substantially raise taxes on the rich, corporations Biden Surrogate: His opponents have taken the tactics of Donald Trump MORE and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisEric Holder to 2020 Democrats: 'Be wary of attacking the Obama record' The myth of health insurance choice These Democratic candidates should drop out now MORE (D-Calif.) sparred Thursday on Twitter over a Fox News story that detailed a $5,000 campaign donation to Harris from President Trump Donald John TrumpComedy Central shoots down Trump Jr. after he joked network should host Democratic debates Booker: If Obama was running for a third term, 'I wouldn't be running' De Blasio releases plan to substantially raise taxes on the rich, corporations MORE in 2011.

"She literally gave all the money to an immigrants rights charity. Sloppy oppo pitch by the Biden team," wrote Ian Sams, national press secretary for Harris's presidential campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Who else had Trump given to? Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonComedy Central shoots down Trump Jr. after he joked network should host Democratic debates Michael Moore urges Michelle Obama to run against Trump Trump echoes Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign slogan in post-debate tweets MORE. Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerDe Blasio defends Al Sharpton amidst Trump attacks GOP chairman to move 'swiftly' on Ratcliffe nomination to intelligence post Sharpton: Trump has 'particular venom' for blacks, people of color MORE. The Democratic Senatorial and Congressional Campaign Committees," he added. "C'mon man!"

Before launching his presidential campaign in 2015, Trump sometimes donated to Democratic candidates running for office at various levels.

She literally gave all the money to an immigrants rights charity. Sloppy oppo pitch by the Biden team... Who else had Trump given to? Hillary Clinton. Chuck Schumer. The Democratic Senatorial and Congressional Campaign Committees.



C'mon man! https://t.co/UabCfbYGL9 — Ian Sams (@IanSams) August 1, 2019

Biden spokesman Jamal Brown responded by tweeting that Harris took money from Trump after he began to spread birther conspiracies about former President Obama.

"@KamalaHarris took $5,000 from @realDonaldTrump (the most he was allowed to give) months *AFTER* he became the leader of the hateful Birther movement & President Obama released his birth certificate," Brown wrote. "Then she held onto it *FOR YEARS* until Trump was a presidential candidate."

.@KamalaHarris took $5,000 from @realDonaldTrump (the most he was allowed to give) months *AFTER* he became the leader of the hateful Birther movement & President Obama released his birth certificate.



Then she held onto it *FOR YEARS* until Trump was a presidential candidate. https://t.co/jWjvh9Wt4h — Jamal Brown (@JTOBrown) August 1, 2019

"Stop trying to make fetch happen," Sams responded, apparently referencing the movie "Mean Girls."

"Y’all are better than this," he added.

Stop trying to make fetch happen. Y’all are better than this. — Ian Sams (@IanSams) August 1, 2019

"Do you have a serious response? Why did she take his money after he became the leader of the Birther movement - & after Obama released his birth certificate - and then hold onto it for years?" Brown wrote.

Do you have a serious response? Why did she take his money after he became the leader of the Birther movement - & after Obama released his birth certificate - and then hold onto it for years? pic.twitter.com/X2aTtx3MfW — Jamal Brown (@JTOBrown) August 1, 2019

The exchange followed arguments between the candidates Wednesday night over health care and abortion rights.

The two White House hopefuls quarreled at the previous debate, when Harris questioned Biden on his comments about working with segregationist senators and his past stance on busing black students into majority-white schools.

Biden and Harris are among more than two dozen candidates vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.