Meghan McCain presses Steyer on 2020 bid: 'You have not proven that you can inspire people'

Meghan McCain Meghan Marguerite McCainRyan denies protesting national anthem at Democratic debate Meghan McCain warns GOP: Young people interested in conservatism 'only see race-baiting' Meghan McCain says she regrets calling Hillary Clinton 'crooked' MORE pressed billionaire activist Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerThese Democratic candidates should drop out now Steyer knocks Trump business record in new ad Soros starts super PAC for 2020 election MORE (D) on his presidential ambitions this week, questioning how a candidate with no government or military experience could connect with voters.

“We already have a billionaire businessman in the White House, and it’s not going so great," McCain said on "The View."

"One of the few things that unites this table is we all think government experience or military experience is important, so no disrespect, nothing you’re saying is resonating with me at all.” she added.

Steyer defended his record by touting his political and philanthropic work.

“For the last 10 years I have put together coalitions of Americans to take on corporate power and won. So that involves direct democracy, going and taking on oil companies and propositions around the country, taking on tobacco companies,” Steyer said.

Steyer has spent millions on his political organization NextGen America, which registered youth voters during the 2018 midterm elections and worked toward flipping Republican House seats. He also launched the group Need to Impeach, which advocates to begin impeachment efforts against President Trump Donald John TrumpComedy Central shoots down Trump Jr. after he joked network should host Democratic debates Booker: If Obama was running for a third term, 'I wouldn't be running' De Blasio releases plan to substantially raise taxes on the rich, corporations MORE.

But McCain told Steyer that he has “not proven that you can inspire people to elect you to any office.”

“I just think that billionaires — put your money where your mouth is with these candidates. But why run yourself instead of funding them?” McCain asked.

Steyer said his campaign is focusing on "grassroots" mobilization around the country.

“What I’m talking about here is if we are going to reform this government, isn’t it going to have to be from the outside and the grassroots that it’s going to come. Isn’t it going to be the power of the American people deciding that we together have to take back this government,” he said.