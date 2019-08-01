Whip list: The 2020 Democrats who will be on the debate stage in September

After two whirlwind presidential primary debates, the number of candidates who qualify for the next meeting of Democratic White House contenders in September is set to narrow significantly.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has set stricter thresholds for the third debate, slated to be held on Sept. 12 and 13 in Houston and broadcast on ABC and Univision.

To make the stage, candidates will need to have at least 130,000 unique donors and at least 2 percent support in four DNC-recognized polls by Aug. 28. If 10 or fewer candidates qualify, the debate will be held for one night only.

The criteria is tighter than for the first two debates, which allowed candidates to garner at least 65,000 unique donors or hit at least 1 percent support in three polls.

Twenty candidates qualified for the June and the July debates, which were spread out over four nights.

Making the September stage has therefore become a do-or-die moment for candidates: failure to make it will raise the prospect of stalling in the polls and of fundraising drying up, a usual death knell for campaigns.

Here’s a list of who’s earned a spot on the September stage so far:

MADE IT

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBooker: If Obama was running for a third term, 'I wouldn't be running' De Blasio releases plan to substantially raise taxes on the rich, corporations Biden Surrogate: His opponents have taken the tactics of Donald Trump MORE

Biden has maintained his status as the primary field’s frontrunner with a commanding lead in most polls and strong fundraising numbers.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker: If Obama was running for a third term, 'I wouldn't be running' The Hill's Morning Report - Attacked repeatedly, Biden fires back Booker, Biden's 'Kool-Aid' exchange was second debate's top-tweeted moment MORE (D-N.J.)

Booker has snagged a spot though he's yet to break into the top 5 in national and statewide polls. He ranked sixth in fundraising for the second quarter after collecting $4.5 million.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe myth of health insurance choice These Democratic candidates should drop out now Trump echoes Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign slogan in post-debate tweets MORE

Buttigieg, a political unknown just months ago, has had an unexpectedly swift rise in the presidential race and was the biggest fundraiser among 2020 Democrats with $24.8 million.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisEric Holder to 2020 Democrats: 'Be wary of attacking the Obama record' The myth of health insurance choice These Democratic candidates should drop out now MORE (D-Calif.)

After failing to gain much traction earlier this year, Harris catapulted herself up the polls following a confrontation with Biden over racial busing in the first debate in June.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas)

O'Rourke's campaign is widely seen as having fizzled despite the hype that surrounded him, but still enjoys name recognition from his near-win in the 2018 Senate race in Texas.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe myth of health insurance choice These Democratic candidates should drop out now Krystal Ball: Biden failed the test of moral leadership. Saagar Enjeti: Bernie-lite candidates should drop out MORE (I-Vt.)

Sanders has consistently polled in the top tier of most surveys as he pushes his progressive appeal with several liberal policies like “Medicare for All” and calls for a “political revolution.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDe Blasio releases plan to substantially raise taxes on the rich, corporations These Democratic candidates should drop out now Mark Penn: Democrats' debate was a panderfest MORE (D-Mass.)

After a slow campaign rollout, Warren has seen her support steadily rise with her “I have a plan for that” playbook of unveiling a slew of detailed policy proposals.

CLOSE TO MAKING IT

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro

Castro has surpassed the 130,000 individual donors threshold but has only hit 2 percent in three of the four necessary polls.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangThese Democratic candidates should drop out now Yang Super PAC: Why UBI is the future Mark Penn: Democrats' debate was a panderfest MORE

Yang, too, has surpassed the donations threshold but is one survey short after the DNC clarified it would only count one of two polls he had intended to submit for qualification.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharThese Democratic candidates should drop out now The Hill's Morning Report - Attacked repeatedly, Biden fires back Winners and losers from the Democratic debates in Detroit MORE (D-Minn.)

Klobuchar has met the polling requirement but said in an email to supporters this week she’s still working toward attracting 130,000 unique donors.