Booker has biggest fundraising day of campaign after primary debate

Sen. Cory Booker's (D-N.J.) White House campaign said Thursday it had its best fundraising day of the 2020 cycle after Wednesday night's primary debate in Detroit.

The campaign also said the hour between 11 p.m. and midnight Wednesday night was its highest-grossing hour of the entire campaign. It added that the average contribution was $20.62 and it attracted new donors from every state and the District of Columbia between the debate’s start and midnight.

There's more! The time since the debate started last night is already our biggest fundraising day of the campaign -- by far -- and we’ve got four hours to go to a full 24... — Jenna Lowenstein (@just_jenna) August 1, 2019

The campaign, which was launched exactly six months ago Thursday, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill regarding how much money was actually raised or the exact number of new donors it garnered.

Booker was widely seen as having a strong performance at Wednesday night's debate, simultaneously calling for unity among the wide primary field and jabbing at former Vice President Joe Biden, the front-runner.

“If you want to compare records, and I'm shocked that you do, I'm happy to do that,” Booker told Biden Wednesday night when confronted about his record overseeing the Newark Police Department when he was the city’s mayor.

“Mr. Vice President, there’s a saying in my community, you’re dipping into the Kool-Aid and you don’t even know the flavor,” he added in an exchange that has since gone viral.

Booker has repeatedly gone after the former vice president over his key role in crafting a 1994 crime bill, which critics say ramped up the imprisonment of people of color.

The New Jersey Democrat also sent out a fundraising blast early Thursday morning with stickers promoting a slip-up from Biden in which he called Booker a “future president.”