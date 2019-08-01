Gillibrand campaign sells 'Clorox the Oval Office' sticker after debate

The presidential campaign for Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandThese Democratic candidates should drop out now Mark Penn: Democrats' debate was a panderfest The Hill's Morning Report - Attacked repeatedly, Biden fires back MORE (D-N.Y.) began selling "Clorox the Oval Office" stickers after the candidate said she would do so during Wednesday night's debate.

The sticker will be given to supporters who donate $5 or more to her campaign and features the image of a spray bottle with the words "The Oval Office."

"The first thing I'll do as president is Clorox the Oval Office—and then get to work cleaning up all the other messes this administration has made," Gillibrand tweeted Thursday.

The first thing I'll do as president is Clorox the Oval Office—and then get to work cleaning up all the other messes this administration has made. Get your sticker: https://t.co/hcWbxPTjLK — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 1, 2019

On Wednesday during the debate, the candidate made a similar jab at President Trump Donald John TrumpComedy Central shoots down Trump Jr. after he joked network should host Democratic debates Booker: If Obama was running for a third term, 'I wouldn't be running' De Blasio releases plan to substantially raise taxes on the rich, corporations MORE.

"The first thing I'm going to do as president is I am going to Clorox the Oval Office," she said, adding that the second thing she would do would be to "reengage on global climate change."

The New York senator is among two dozen people competing for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination.