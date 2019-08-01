Democrats rally to Obama's defense amid 2020 criticism

© Getty Images
Senate Democrats went on the defense Thursday for former President Obama as 2020 candidates honed in on criticizing parts of his legacy during the debates this week.
Democratic White House hopefuls questioned Obama's policies, particularly on immigration, health care and trade, during Wednesday night's debate, largely as a way to try to target former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenBooker: If Obama was running for a third term, 'I wouldn't be running' De Blasio releases plan to substantially raise taxes on the rich, corporations Biden Surrogate: His opponents have taken the tactics of Donald Trump MORE, who is an early front-runner for the party's 2020 nomination.
But Senate Democrats, as well as high-profile officials within the party, rallied to Obama's defense on Thursday, questioning the wisdom of criticizing a former president who remains popular in the party.
Asked if he agreed with the 2020 tactics, Sen. Dick DurbinRichard (Dick) Joseph DurbinThe Hill's Morning Report - Attacked repeatedly, Biden fires back Graham threat to bust panel rules roils Senate tensions Booker, Durbin and Leahy introduce bill to ban death penalty MORE (D-Ill.) said "absolutely not."
"I mean, you can disagree with him, and I have, but the bottom line is he was our party standard-bearer, he was the leader of our nation. He did an extraordinary job and I think he should be given that recognition by those who are running for president," Durbin said.
Senate Minority Leader Charles SchumerCharles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerDe Blasio defends Al Sharpton amidst Trump attacks GOP chairman to move 'swiftly' on Ratcliffe nomination to intelligence post Sharpton: Trump has 'particular venom' for blacks, people of color MORE (D-N.Y.) declined to specifically address the 2020 candidates when asked about their tactics on Thursday, but noted that Obama remains popular and touted the administration's accomplishments.
"I think President Obama is a very, very popular figure in America to this day because he did a very good job. Did he accomplish everything? No. You compare the Obama administration to this administration, it's night and day and Americans are realizing that," Schumer said.
Progressive candidates have embraced "Medicare for All" and similar proposals, viewing the Affordable Care Act, the signature health care law of the Obama administration, as inadequate. It's a shift from the 2018 elections when warning that Republicans were trying to nix the health care law and its benefits was central to the Democratic strategy to win back the House.
Sen. Cory BookerCory Anthony BookerBooker: If Obama was running for a third term, 'I wouldn't be running' The Hill's Morning Report - Attacked repeatedly, Biden fires back Booker, Biden's 'Kool-Aid' exchange was second debate's top-tweeted moment MORE (D-N.J.) also accused Biden of trying to "have it both ways" by both trying to embrace and distance himself from parts of the Obama administration's legacy.
"You invoke President Obama more than anybody in this campaign. You can't do it when it's convenient and then dodge it when it's not," he said during Wednesday night's debate.
Though Obama was viewed as the more progressive candidate when he challenged then-Sen. Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonComedy Central shoots down Trump Jr. after he joked network should host Democratic debates Michael Moore urges Michelle Obama to run against Trump Trump echoes Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign slogan in post-debate tweets MORE (D-N.Y.) for the party's nomination in 2008, Democrats have shifted dramatically to the left since the end of his administration less than three years ago.
Booker softened his criticism of Obama on Thursday, saying he wouldn't be in the race if Obama was running for a third term. Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisEric Holder to 2020 Democrats: 'Be wary of attacking the Obama record' The myth of health insurance choice These Democratic candidates should drop out now MORE (D-Calif.) separately told reporters on Thursday that she had "nothing but praise for President Obama.""Be wary of attacking the Obama record. Build on it. Expand it. But there is little to be gained — for you or the party — by attacking a very successful and still popular Democratic President," he tweeted.
Eric HolderEric Himpton HolderEric Holder to 2020 Democrats: 'Be wary of attacking the Obama record' 2020 Democrats speak out against DOJ death penalty decision DOJ says it won't prosecute Barr, Ross after criminal contempt vote MORE, Obama's first attorney general, warned Democrats in a tweet after the debate to "Be wary of attacking the Obama record."
Sen. Amy KlobucharAmy Jean KlobucharThese Democratic candidates should drop out now The Hill's Morning Report - Attacked repeatedly, Biden fires back Winners and losers from the Democratic debates in Detroit MORE (D-Minn.), a 2020 contender who took part in the Tuesday night debate where Obama was largely a nonissue, gave the Obamas a shoutout in a tweet on Thursday.
A song for a summer afternoon: “Don’t it always seem to go, that you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone...” @BarackObama @MichelleObama & team 44 #ThanksObama https://t.co/KubLD5IdrG— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 1, 2019
Meanwhile, Sen. Christopher CoonsChristopher (Chris) Andrew CoonsCarbon tax shows new signs of life in Congress Democrats pledge to fight Trump detention policy during trip to border Trump nominees meet fiercest opposition from Warren, Sanders, Gillibrand MORE (D-Del.), a Biden supporter, told CNN that he was "really surprised" that 2020 candidates were using Obama's legacy as a line of attack.
