'Lock her up' chant breaks out at Trump rally

After President Trump Donald John TrumpComedy Central shoots down Trump Jr. after he joked network should host Democratic debates Booker: If Obama was running for a third term, 'I wouldn't be running' De Blasio releases plan to substantially raise taxes on the rich, corporations MORE mentioned 2016 rival Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonComedy Central shoots down Trump Jr. after he joked network should host Democratic debates Michael Moore urges Michelle Obama to run against Trump Trump echoes Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign slogan in post-debate tweets MORE at a reelection campaign rally in Cincinnati, the crowd broke into a chant of "lock her up."

Trump mentioned his former opponent and her use of the term "deplorable" to describe a segment of Trump supporters.

"Do you remember when Hillary used the word 'deplorable'?" he said. "Deplorable was not a good day for Hillary. Crooked Hillary. She is a crooked one," he said, adding, "She is crooked."

After this, the crowd began to chant "lock her up," a refrain that supporters of the president commonly used during the 2016 election.

"Lock her up" chants after Trump brings up Hillary Clinton pic.twitter.com/zlyhmcUWEl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 1, 2019

Trump frequently brings up his former foe at campaign rallies.

Trump spoke on Thursday night to the crowd in Cincinnati just one day after the 2020 Democratic debates in which hopefuls vied for the chance to challenge him in the general election.