Trump swipes at Warren: 'I have more Indian blood than she does, and I have none'

President Trump Donald John TrumpComedy Central shoots down Trump Jr. after he joked network should host Democratic debates Booker: If Obama was running for a third term, 'I wouldn't be running' De Blasio releases plan to substantially raise taxes on the rich, corporations MORE swiped at Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDe Blasio releases plan to substantially raise taxes on the rich, corporations These Democratic candidates should drop out now Mark Penn: Democrats' debate was a panderfest MORE (D-Mass.) at his Cincinnati rally on Thursday night, again calling her "Pocahontas" and going after her claims of Native American heritage.

"She said she was Indian. And I said that I have more Indian blood than she does, and I have none. I'm sorry," Trump said, referencing Warren. "And we drove her crazy and that's a good thing, not a bad thing. And she went out and she had a blood test done and it came out 1/1024th. He says somewhere back there hundreds of years ago there may have been an Indian or it may have been a statistical error."

Trump must recognize that @ewarren is improving in the polls because he went full "Pocahontas"/DNA test, claiming she's lying and cheating her way to the presidency. pic.twitter.com/9WRBgYJ3Cb — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) August 1, 2019

Warren took a test last year that demonstrated she was between 1/64 and 1/1028 Native American. The 2020 candidate has since apologized multiple times for the confusion caused when she identified herself as a Native American.

"I shouldn’t have done it. I am not a person of color. I am not a citizen of a tribe, and I’ve apologized for any confusion over tribal sovereignty, tribal citizenship and any harm caused by that,” Warren recently said when confronted about the blood test.

Trump has frequently hit Warren at rallies over the subject of her heritage, often reciting inaccurate numbers from her blood test results.

Last month, Trump hit Warren during a rally for being "1/1064th" Native American.

"If she should be the candidate, which I tend to doubt, but if she should be, we'll bring it up again," Trump said at last month's rally.

His latest jabs at Warren come after the second Democratic presidential primary debate earlier this week. Warren was seen as one of the winners of the debates, gaining more speaking time than fellow progressive front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe myth of health insurance choice These Democratic candidates should drop out now Krystal Ball: Biden failed the test of moral leadership. Saagar Enjeti: Bernie-lite candidates should drop out MORE (I-Vt.).