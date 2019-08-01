Trump targets Democrats over state of US cities at Cincinnati rally

CINCINNATI, OHIO – President Trump Donald John TrumpComedy Central shoots down Trump Jr. after he joked network should host Democratic debates Booker: If Obama was running for a third term, 'I wouldn't be running' De Blasio releases plan to substantially raise taxes on the rich, corporations MORE, at his campaign rally Thursday, bemoaned the state of American cities, broadening his days-long onslaught against Baltimore to accuse Democrats of running urban areas across the nation into the ground.

“No one has paid a higher price for the far left’s destructive agenda than Americans living in our nation’s inner cities. They have paid a dear price,” Trump told his supporters near the start of the event at U.S. Bank Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president argued that funding provided by the federal government has been "stolen" and "wasted" by local officials.

“For 100 years it’s been one party control and look at them,” he continued. “We can name one after another, but I won’t do that because I don’t want to be controversial.”

Then, over the course of the next hour, Trump singled out multiple prominent cities and decried their conditions. In each case, he pinned the blame on Democratic leaders, including Cincinnati's own mayor.

Protesters interrupted Trump’s rally at one point for roughly three minutes as they waved a banner that read “Immigrants Built America.” When Trump finally returned to the microphone several minutes later to continue speaking, he quipped that the demonstrators reflected the city’s leadership.

"Cincinnati, do you have a Democrat mayor?" Trump asked the crowd.

The remarks come after days of attacks against Baltimore and Rep. Elijah Cummings Elijah Eugene CummingsSenate Democrats demand Trump order review of White House security clearances Lemon raises Trump's 'racist rhetoric' to candidates after president's criticism Hillicon Valley: States pose next hurdle for T-Mobile, Sprint | Williamson most searched-for candidate during debate | Lawmakers seek documents on border patrol Facebook group | FTC surprised by flood of Equifax claims MORE (D-Md.), who represents the city, and reflects a consistent effort from Trump to disparage large cities that are Democratic strongholds.

He has previously chided Baltimore for its crime problems, Washington, D.C., over its homelessness issues and San Francisco over sanitation. All three cities are heavily Democratic and have Democratic mayors.

“Nearly half of all the homeless people living in the streets in America happen to listen to the state of California. What they are doing to our beautiful California is a disgrace to our country. It’s a shame.

“Look at Los Angeles with the tents, and the horrible, horrible disgusting conditions. Look at San Francisco, look at some of your other cities,” Trump added.

He blamed the problems on California Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin Christopher NewsomThe Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate Team Trump blasts California bill requiring candidates release tax returns to appear on ballot California governor signs bill requiring Trump release his tax returns to appear on ballot MORE (D) for offering additional benefits to those who come to the state, and suggested the strength of the economy is luring people as well.

Newsom earlier this week signed a bill President Trump to release his tax returns before he can appear on the state's 2020 primary ballot.

While Trump's attacks resonated with his base — triggering boos at the mention of sanctuary cities and "radical" lawmakers — it's unclear how the strategy will play in the 2020 election, where big cities reliably vote for Democrats in large numbers.

The president has routinely criticized the state of some U.S. cities, generally blaming local leadership. He has reignited that strategy of late, going after prominent minority lawmakers and the urban areas they represent as critics accuse him of stoking racial tensions for political gain.

Trump last year suggested the Democratic mayor of Oakland, Calif., should be investigated for obstruction of justice after she warned residents of an impending federal immigration raid.

On Thursday, he painted sanctuary cities that provide protections for undocumented immigrants as Democrat-run municipalities that have harbored criminals.

"In the bizarre worldview of the... hard left, they have no problem destroying the lives of innocent Americans for a single politically incorrect thought," Trump said.

"Republicans believe our cities should be a sanctuary for law abiding Americans, not criminal aliens," he added.