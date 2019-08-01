Trump explains at Cincinnati rally how he learned to pronounce Lima, Ohio

At a Thursday night campaign rally in Cincinnati, President Trump Donald John TrumpComedy Central shoots down Trump Jr. after he joked network should host Democratic debates Booker: If Obama was running for a third term, 'I wouldn't be running' De Blasio releases plan to substantially raise taxes on the rich, corporations MORE explained how he learned to pronounce the city of Lima, Ohio.

When referring to a tank factory in Lima, he briefly discussed the city's name.

"The Army tank plant in — you know Lima?" he said to the crowd. "You call it Lima (Lie-muh), right? You know most people call it Lima (Lee-muh), but I know Lima (Lie-muh)."

"I used to say, 'you mean Lima (Lee-muh)'? They said 'no, sir, it's Lima (Lie-muh),'" he added.

"They have it wrong on the teleprompter, OK, and I would have been in big trouble, but the good news is I don't use the teleprompter too much," he continued. "If I did you would have been out of here a long time ago, because it gets very boring when you do the teleprompter deal."

Trump went on to say during the rally that he insisted that the Lima factory remain open.

Trump spoke before the crowd in Cincinnati just one day after the 2020 Democratic debates. He had previously visited the tank plant in Lima, which is about 130 miles from Cincinnati, earlier this year. While there, he criticized the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainMeghan McCain says she regrets calling Hillary Clinton 'crooked' The Hill's Morning Report — Mueller day finally arrives Meghan McCain and O'Rourke clash over comparing Trump rally to Nuremberg MORE (R-Ariz.).