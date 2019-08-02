Man charged with assault after being detained for fighting outside Trump rally

A Kentucky man has been arrested and charged with assault after being seen on video attacking a protester at President Trump Donald John TrumpComedy Central shoots down Trump Jr. after he joked network should host Democratic debates Booker: If Obama was running for a third term, 'I wouldn't be running' De Blasio releases plan to substantially raise taxes on the rich, corporations MORE's rally in Cincinnati on Thursday.

The Washington Post and local news affiliate Fox 19 reported that 29-year-old Dallas Frazier of Georgetown, Ky., will face a misdemeanor assault charge after video showed him getting out of a vehicle outside the rally and exchanging blows with 61-year-old Matt Alter, with whom he had exchanged words.

Alter told Fox 19 he was struck six times by Frazier, who was held overnight without bond and is due in court Friday morning.

“I was standing with a group of people around and the truck pulled up. He was yelling at people. People yelling back anti-Trump stuff whatever, nothing specific and he just started getting violent and I’m like come on guy,” Alter told the news station.

A police report stated that Frazier broke Alter's glasses during the attack and caused minor injuries.

“Victim stated suspect exited a vehicle, stated ‘You want some’ then struck the victim multiple times in the face causing visible injuries and breaking victim’s glasses,” read the report obtained by Fox 19.

Thursday's rally was attended by the president as well as Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceTrump's drug-pricing plan is focused on patients, not profits Republican congressman hopes Trump crowd will avoid 'send her back' chants at Ohio rally Trump echoes Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign slogan in post-debate tweets MORE, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin (R), and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R).