Eric Garner's widow slams de Blasio: 'He's full of malarkey'

The widow of Eric Garner, Esaw Garner Snipes, on Friday said that presidential candidate and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioDe Blasio releases plan to substantially raise taxes on the rich, corporations Eric Holder to 2020 Democrats: 'Be wary of attacking the Obama record' The Hill's Morning Report - Attacked repeatedly, Biden fires back MORE (D) is "full of malarkey" when asked about his discussion of Garner's case during this week's Democratic debate.

"He's full of malarkey," Garner Snipes told CNN Friday.

"They just keep passing the buck and it's really annoying," Garner Snipes added.

Garner, an unarmed black man, was killed by New York police officer Daniel Pantaleo in 2014 when the officer placed him in a headlock. Video of the incident shows Garner saying he can't breathe as he falls to the ground.

He was being arrested for selling untaxed cigarettes.

Esaw Garner said that de Blasio should have acted after her husband was killed by firing Pantaleo, who is still currently on the police force.

"They need to fire him," Garner Snipes said.

The Hill has reached out to the de Blasio campaign for comment.

Garner's case has been brought back to public attention after the Justice Department announced they will not bring charges against Pantaleo.

De Blasio was interrupted by protesters at Wednesday night's Democratic debate after Garner's case came up.

The New York City mayor signaled that there would be some action within "30 days" and also said the city's police department is “changing how we police.”

“I know the Garner family, they’ve gone through extraordinary pain,” de Blasio said. “They are waiting for justice and they’re going to get justice. They're going to finally get justice.”

“There will never be another tragedy, there will never be another Eric Garner,” he added.

He was criticized during the debate for his handling of the case by fellow presidential hopefuls former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandThese Democratic candidates should drop out now Mark Penn: Democrats' debate was a panderfest The Hill's Morning Report - Attacked repeatedly, Biden fires back MORE (D-N.Y.).

Garner's daughter also criticized de Blasio following his comments, saying that his comments on the matter sound "practiced" and "rehearsed."