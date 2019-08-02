Klobuchar says she has qualified for fall debates

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharThese Democratic candidates should drop out now The Hill's Morning Report - Attacked repeatedly, Biden fires back Winners and losers from the Democratic debates in Detroit MORE (D-Minn.) has qualified for the next Democratic presidential primary debates, her campaign said on Friday, becoming the eighth candidate to make the stage.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has set tougher standards to qualify for the third and fourth primary debates, which are slated for September and October. Candidates need to score at least 2 percent in four DNC-approved polls and amass the support of 130,000 unique donors.

Klobuchar had already met the polling criteria, but her campaign said on Friday that she had also reached the donor threshold.

Klobuchar took the stage earlier this week for the second round of presidential debates. And while she delivered a relatively muted performance, her campaign said that July has been her best fundraising month since she announced her candidacy in February.

The second round of debates this week showcased bitter ideological divisions and personal tensions in the Democratic primary field. That has alarmed some Democrats on Capitol Hill, who worry that the intraparty disputes could weaken the party ahead of the 2020 elections.

“While the debates are definitely about showing differences of opinion on policy, I think our time is better spent taking it to Donald Trump Donald John TrumpComedy Central shoots down Trump Jr. after he joked network should host Democratic debates Booker: If Obama was running for a third term, 'I wouldn't be running' De Blasio releases plan to substantially raise taxes on the rich, corporations MORE instead of each other,” Klobuchar said in a statement on Friday.

So far, seven other candidates have qualified for the fall debates, including former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBooker: If Obama was running for a third term, 'I wouldn't be running' De Blasio releases plan to substantially raise taxes on the rich, corporations Biden Surrogate: His opponents have taken the tactics of Donald Trump MORE, Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe myth of health insurance choice These Democratic candidates should drop out now Krystal Ball: Biden failed the test of moral leadership. Saagar Enjeti: Bernie-lite candidates should drop out MORE (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDe Blasio releases plan to substantially raise taxes on the rich, corporations These Democratic candidates should drop out now Mark Penn: Democrats' debate was a panderfest MORE (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisEric Holder to 2020 Democrats: 'Be wary of attacking the Obama record' The myth of health insurance choice These Democratic candidates should drop out now MORE (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker: If Obama was running for a third term, 'I wouldn't be running' The Hill's Morning Report - Attacked repeatedly, Biden fires back Booker, Biden's 'Kool-Aid' exchange was second debate's top-tweeted moment MORE (D-N.J.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe myth of health insurance choice These Democratic candidates should drop out now Trump echoes Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign slogan in post-debate tweets MORE and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas).

The third debate in September will be held in Houston. The location of the fourth debate has not yet been announced.