The Hill's Campaign Report: Obama legacy under spotlight after Detroit debates

FAMILY FEUD: Obama administration alums and allies are warning 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls to lay off the former president on the campaign trail after some members of the pack hit the former administration over health care and immigration.

The GOP didn't attack Reagan, they built him up for decades. Dem Candidates who attack Obama are wrong and terrible. Obama wasn't perfect, but come on people, next to Trump, he kind of is.



This is my outrage of the day. — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) August 1, 2019

It all started when a number of Democratic hopefuls took shots at the former president, without mentioning Obama by name. Those candidates are pushing to overhaul ObamaCare in favor of "Medicare for All," and some also took aim at the former president's record on immigration and the number of deportations during his tenure.

During the Detroit debate, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioThe Hill's Campaign Report: Obama legacy under spotlight after Detroit debates Eric Garner's widow slams de Blasio: 'He's full of malarkey' Team Biden projects confidence post-debate MORE pressed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenKlobuchar says she has qualified for fall debates Hey, Democrats: Stop attacking our most beloved president in recent history The Hill's Morning Report: More bad news for House Republicans MORE on whether he thought the 3 million deportations under the Obama administration were a good idea. Biden said he wouldn't spill the details about his private conversations with Obama. That response gave Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerKlobuchar says she has qualified for fall debates Team Biden projects confidence post-debate Democrats rally to Obama's defense amid 2020 criticism MORE (D-N.J.) an opening to take a shot at the former vice president. Booker told Biden he couldn't have it both ways in picking and choosing when he would tout his relationship with Obama.

But after the words of caution, the candidates are making clear their support for the former president, with Booker saying that while no leader is perfect, he wouldn't be running in 2020 if Obama was pursuing a third term. Meanwhile, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKlobuchar says she has qualified for fall debates Team Biden projects confidence post-debate Democrats rally to Obama's defense amid 2020 criticism MORE (D-Calif.), who has called for moving the country to Medicare for All system over 10 years, told reporters on Thursday that the idea would not be possible without ObamaCare and that she has "nothing but praise" for the former president.

The strategy of attacking Obama, who is largely seen as the most popular Democrat, seems to have backfired for some of the Democratic candidates, at least for now. President Trump Donald John TrumpKentucky miners' struggle is that of many working Americans Cummings releases statement on attempted break-in after Trump attacks PhRMA top lobbyist to leave post MORE was paying close attention from the other side of the aisle, noting at a campaign rally in Cincinnati on Thursday that "the Democrats spent more time attacking Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaThe Hill's Morning Report: More bad news for House Republicans Voters shouldn't be fooled by push for National Popular Vote Harris and Biden campaigns spar on Twitter after debate MORE than they did attacking me, practically."

And it's given Biden an opportunity to fire back at his critics. Biden decried the attacks on his popular former boss, telling reporters on Thursday that he thought it was "bizarre" that the previous administration's actions were being compared to Trump's. While the candidates on stage may have thought they were striking a more progressive tone, they actually gave Biden another opportunity to tie himself to Obama. Afterall, who wouldn't want to be associated with someone who had a 95 percent approval rating with Democrats at the end of their presidency?

LOOKING AHEAD: We may have just wrapped up the second Democratic primary debates, but all eyes are shifting to Houston and who will make it to the stage. Only eight candidates have qualified for the forum, but expect that number to rise. The debate is set for Sept. 12 -- and potentially a second night on Sept. 13, if the field is big enough. So far, Biden, Harris, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Peter Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersKlobuchar says she has qualified for fall debates Washington Post slams Warren, Sanders policy proposals: 'The senators cannot deliver' Team Biden projects confidence post-debate MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenKlobuchar says she has qualified for fall debates Washington Post slams Warren, Sanders policy proposals: 'The senators cannot deliver' The Hill's Morning Report: More bad news for House Republicans MORE (D-Mass.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar says she has qualified for fall debates GOP punches back in election security fight Democrats rally to Obama's defense amid 2020 criticism MORE (D-Minn.), former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeThe Hill's Campaign Report: Obama legacy under spotlight after Detroit debates De Blasio releases plan to substantially raise taxes on the rich, corporations These Democratic candidates should drop out now MORE (D-Texas) and Booker have met the qualifications for the debate.

Biden's team believes that his performance in Wednesday night's debate served to steady his presidential campaign after a shaky showing in the first round of debates in June, The Hill's Jonathan Easley and Amie Parnes report.

Sanders, Warren and Booker were among the winners of the second round of debates, while Biden got mixed reviews. The losers? O'Rourke, who failed to get a breakout moment, and the primary contest's centrists, The Hill's Niall Stanage reports.

Democratic lawmakers fear that the negative tone of Wednesday night's presidential debate may distract from what they believe the party's main goal should be: building the case against President Trump, reports The Hill's Alexander Bolton.

More from Detroit:

Five takeaways from night one in Detroit, via The Hill's Max Greenwood and Jonathan Easley.

Five takeaways from night two in Detroit, from Jonathan.

Democrats are going all out to rebuild 'blue wall' in Michigan after it collapsed in 2016, Max reports from Detroit.

AND THEN THERE WERE EIGHT: Klobuchar's campaign announced on Friday that she has qualified for the third and fourth Democratic debates this fall after reaching the 130,000-donor threshold. That makes her the eighth candidate to meet the tougher requirements.

THE ECONOMIST/YOUGOV: Biden leads the field with 26 percent support among likely Democratic primary and caucus voters. He's followed by Warren at 18 percent, Sanders at 13 percent, Harris at 10 percent and Buttigieg at 5 percent, according to the survey.

QUINNIPIAC: Biden holds a wide lead over the rest of the field, taking 34 percent support among Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters. Warren, meanwhile, rose to second place with 15 percent support. Harris dropped to third with 12 percent, followed by Sanders at 11 percent and Buttigieg at 6 percent.

TEXAS OPINION SURVEY: O'Rourke has struggled to gain traction in the Democratic race, but he leads all Democrats in the Super Tuesday state of Texas.

EMERSON POLLING: Biden has a wide lead over the field of Democrats nationally at 33 percent, followed by Sanders at 20 percent.

Rep. Will Hurd William Ballard HurdThe Hill's Campaign Report: Obama legacy under spotlight after Detroit debates The Hill's Morning Report: More bad news for House Republicans Will Hurd, only black Republican in House, retiring MORE (R-Texas), the only black Republican member of the House, will not seek reelection next year, making him the eighth GOP retirement of the cycle. Hurd has been a fierce critic of the Trump administration, and his retirement underscores growing fears among Republicans about a wave of retirements.

"Democrats will win this seat and if Will Hurd doesn't believe he can keep his job in a changing Texas, his colleagues must be having second thoughts too." -- Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) spokesman Avery Jaffe.

It ended up being a good week for the DCCC after a rocky start.

Several Democratic lawmakers came out in support of Rep. Cheri Bustos Cheryl (Cheri) Lea BustosThe Hill's Campaign Report: Obama legacy under spotlight after Detroit debates Democratic lawmakers support Bustos after DCCC resignations Democrats worry diversity furor could spill into 2020 election MORE (D-Ill.), the chairwoman of the DCCC, after outrage over a lack of diversity at the top rungs of the House Democratic campaign arm raised questions about her leadership, reports The Hill's Jonathan Easley.

> Progressive groups are launching an effort to pressure House Democrats on impeachment. They plan to show up at town halls and confront the lawmakers in public, according to BuzzFeed News.

> The super PAC aligned with House Republican leadership is launching a six-figure field operation in North Carolina's 9th Congressional District ahead of a closely watched special election there. From the Congressional Leadership Fund: "The effort will focus on persuading swing voters in key precincts in Mecklenburg County and to turning out mid-to-high propensity GOP voters in Union County." The group said that it expects to drop $150,000 on the program.

Senate Democrats view proposals from Sanders and Warren as totally unfeasible, reports The Hill's Alexander Bolton.

> The Sanders campaign raised more than $1 million in the 24 hours after the debate in Detroit, further evidence that the Vermont senator remains a small-dollar fundraising juggernaut, reports The Hill's Max Greenwood.

> Priorities USA, the largest Democratic super PAC, and its affiliated nonprofit raised $23.4 million in the first six months of the year, outpacing the Trump-endorsed America First Action and the nonprofit America First Policies, which announced raking in $17.8 million in the same time frame, Politico's Maggie Severns and Alex Isenstadt report.

> Sara Gideon, the Maine House speaker challenging Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsTop Democrat: 'Disqualifying' if Trump intel pick padded his résumé Overnight Energy: Changing climate boosts Maine lobster industry -- for now | 2020 Dems debate climate response at Detroit debate | Dem asks for perjury investigation into Interior nominee Senate Democrats to force vote on Trump health care moves MORE (R) for her seat, used funds from a corporate-funded PAC to reimburse herself for donations in 2015 and 2016, the Washington Free Beacon's Brent Scher reports.

In a statement to the Bangor Daily News, Gideon's campaign manager, Amy Mesner, said that the fundraising committee was given "incorrect guidance on how to process" the reimbursements. "As soon as we were made aware of the error, it was addressed."

> Democratic donor George Soros has launched a super PAC ahead of 2020, Politico reports.

