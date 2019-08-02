Second debate sees little boost for Biden challengers: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenKlobuchar says she has qualified for fall debates Hey, Democrats: Stop attacking our most beloved president in recent history The Hill's Morning Report: More bad news for House Republicans MORE continued to command a steady lead among the crowded primary field after the second round of Democratic debates, according to a poll released Friday.

The Morning Consult poll conducted after the debates found that 32 percent of potential Democratic primary voters selected Biden as their top-choice candidates, compared to 33 percent after the first Democratic debate in June.

The poll put Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersKlobuchar says she has qualified for fall debates Washington Post slams Warren, Sanders policy proposals: 'The senators cannot deliver' Team Biden projects confidence post-debate MORE (I-Vt.) in second place with 18 percent support, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenKlobuchar says she has qualified for fall debates Washington Post slams Warren, Sanders policy proposals: 'The senators cannot deliver' The Hill's Morning Report: More bad news for House Republicans MORE (D-Mass.) in third with 15 percent support and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKlobuchar says she has qualified for fall debates Team Biden projects confidence post-debate Democrats rally to Obama's defense amid 2020 criticism MORE (D-Calif.) in fourth with 10 percent support. After the first debate, Sanders had 19 percent support and Warren and Harris each had 12 percent support.

The first Democratic debate did result in more changes, with Harris spiking from 6 percent support to 12 percent while Biden slid down from 38 percent.

In the latest poll, conducted Aug. 1, researchers surveyed 2,419 registered voters who said they might vote in a Democratic primary or caucus. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Biden, Harris, Warren and Sanders are among just 7 of more than two dozen contenders who have already qualified for the September debates. Biden has consistently polled as the front-runner.