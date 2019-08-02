WaPo gives Booker four Pinocchios over debate comments on Trump's Michigan win

The Washington Post gave Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerKlobuchar says she has qualified for fall debates Team Biden projects confidence post-debate Democrats rally to Obama's defense amid 2020 criticism MORE (D-N.J.) four "Pinocchios" after he said during this week's Democratic presidential debate that President Trump Donald John TrumpKentucky miners' struggle is that of many working Americans Cummings releases statement on attempted break-in after Trump attacks PhRMA top lobbyist to leave post MORE won Michigan in 2016 because black voters in the state were suppressed by "everybody from Republicans to Russians."

“We lost the state of Michigan because everybody from Republicans to Russians were targeting the suppression of African American voters,” Booker said on Wednesday night during the second of two Democratic debates in Detroit.

Trump won Michigan by 10,704 votes over 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton'Lock her up' chant breaks out at Trump rally Will Hurd, only black Republican in House, retiring Democrats rally to Obama's defense amid 2020 criticism MORE. It marked the first time a Republican had captured the state since 1988.

But the Post gave the comment a four-Pinocchio rating, the most given out by its fact-checker.

The newspaper noted that though black turnout did decrease in Michigan, exit data has shown it could have been because levels came down from former President Obama's reelection in 2012.

"All things being equal, the loss of Michigan could be explained by weaker but expected black turnout and stronger but unexpected white turnout," the Post noted.

The Post also noted that "election experts say they see little or no evidence that the activities by the Russians and the Trump campaign actually swayed the election in Michigan."

The newspaper wrote that the Booker campaign had provided it with links about potential Russian and Republican activities, but it noted that "none demonstrated that the purported suppression activities delivered Michigan to Trump."

"Perhaps that’s an argument for a black candidate like Booker to be on the ticket, but he’s wrong to claim the Russians and the GOP were responsible for Clinton’s loss in Michigan. The burden of proof is on Booker, and he failed to back up his claim. He earns Four Pinocchios," the Post concluded.