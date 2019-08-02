De Blasio denies attacking Obama in debates: 'It's a family discussion'

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioThe Hill's Campaign Report: Obama legacy under spotlight after Detroit debates Eric Garner's widow slams de Blasio: 'He's full of malarkey' Team Biden projects confidence post-debate MORE (D) said Friday that he did not attack former President Obama during the second Democratic presidential debate this week when he and other candidates asked former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenKlobuchar says she has qualified for fall debates Hey, Democrats: Stop attacking our most beloved president in recent history The Hill's Morning Report: More bad news for House Republicans MORE about his role in Obama-era deportations.

“I was not attacking Obama," de Blasio said in an appearance on "The View."

ADVERTISEMENT

"It’s questioning whether those deportations made sense and asking a vice president to explain his role in it,” he added.

The mayor called his disagreement with Biden a "family discussion."

"If we can have this discussion in our family — and yeah in this case it's a family discussion that happens to be televised, we then can figure out who we are as Democrats and go into battle ready to win," De Blasio said.

He also said he challenged Biden because he wanted Biden to explain what he did and what he stands for.

.@BilldeBlasio defends attacks on Biden during debate where he hammered him on deportations during the Obama admin: “I was not attacking Obama... It’s questioning whether those deportations made sense and asking a vice president to explain his role in it.” https://t.co/ypxOTfyjHb pic.twitter.com/cfBis5cGFk — The View (@TheView) August 2, 2019

The interview followed a tense Wednesday night debate moment in which de Blasio pressed Biden, the 2020 front-runner, on his opinion on whether 3 million deportations under the Obama administration were a good idea.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerKlobuchar says she has qualified for fall debates Team Biden projects confidence post-debate Democrats rally to Obama's defense amid 2020 criticism MORE (D-N.J.) also went after Biden's relationship with Obama, saying the former vice president couldn't pick and choose when to tout his Obama connection.

The candidates are among more than two dozen vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.