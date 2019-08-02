Trump approval rating holds steady at 45 percent: poll

President Trump Donald John TrumpKentucky miners' struggle is that of many working Americans Cummings releases statement on attempted break-in after Trump attacks PhRMA top lobbyist to leave post MORE’s approval rating held steady in July amid stabile job growth and fresh controversy over the president's attacks against four minority congresswomen, according to a new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released exclusively to The Hill.

Forty-five percent of respondents in the poll said they approve of the job Trump is doing, up 1 point from a similar survey the previous month.

The poll was conducted at the tail end of a tumultuous month in which the president unleashed a series of attacks against Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezWill Hurd, only black Republican congressman, retiring After 'send her back' chants, Pelosi and Omar visit Africa together Trump says he prefers rally crowd not chant 'send them back' MORE (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarNew DC Catholic archbishop accuses Trump of 'diminishing our national life' over tweets about minority lawmakers The Hill's Morning Report: More bad news for House Republicans Will Hurd, only black Republican in House, retiring MORE (Minn.), Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibNew DC Catholic archbishop accuses Trump of 'diminishing our national life' over tweets about minority lawmakers Will Hurd, only black Republican in House, retiring After 'send her back' chants, Pelosi and Omar visit Africa together MORE (Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyNew DC Catholic archbishop accuses Trump of 'diminishing our national life' over tweets about minority lawmakers Will Hurd, only black Republican in House, retiring After 'send her back' chants, Pelosi and Omar visit Africa together MORE (Mass.).

In one tweet, Trump told the lawmakers — all of whom are U.S. citizens with each being born in the United States except Omar, who came to the country as a refugee — to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Adding to the tumult of July was the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates for the first time in a decade — to counter looming economic uncertainties — as well as former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerTrump calls for probe of Obama book deal Democrats express private disappointment with Mueller testimony Kellyanne Conway: 'I'd like to know' if Mueller read his own report MORE’s dramatic testimony on Capitol Hill.

Mueller testified before the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees on his now-defunct investigation into whether the president’s campaign conspired with Russia during the 2016 election. He was questioned by lawmakers for hours about his decision not to come to a conclusion on whether the president obstructed justice.

“Despite the turbulence of the tweets and tariffs, Trump's ratings have remained as steady as the economy and may be showing an uptick,” said Mark Penn Mark PennThe Hill's Campaign Report: Obama legacy under spotlight after Detroit debates The Hill's Morning Report: More bad news for House Republicans Mark Penn: Democrats' debate was a panderfest MORE, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS/Harris poll.

Trump gets his highest marks for stimulating jobs as well as for his handling of the economy — 57 percent each, according to the latest survey. And more than half of respondents, 54 percent, said they approve of his job combatting terrorism.

But approval of Trump's work administering the government is underwater at 43 percent, according to the poll. His handling of foreign affairs doesn't fare any better, with just 43 percent of respondents approving.

The Harvard CAPS/Harris poll surveyed 2,214 registered U.S. voters online from July 31 to Aug. 1.

The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll is a collaboration of the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and The Harris Poll. The Hill will be working with Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll throughout 2019.

Full poll results will be posted online later this week. The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey is an online sample drawn from the Harris Panel and weighted to reflect known demographics. As a representative online sample, it does not report a probability confidence interval.