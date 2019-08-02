Sanders edges Trump by 1 point in Rasmussen poll

A general election Rasmussen Reports poll released Friday shows Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersKlobuchar says she has qualified for fall debates Washington Post slams Warren, Sanders policy proposals: 'The senators cannot deliver' Team Biden projects confidence post-debate MORE (I-Vt.) leading President Trump Donald John TrumpKentucky miners' struggle is that of many working Americans Cummings releases statement on attempted break-in after Trump attacks PhRMA top lobbyist to leave post MORE by 1 percentage point in a hypothetical 2020 head-to-head, within the survey's margin of error.

In the hypothetical match-up, Sanders had support from 46 percent of likely voters while Trump had support from 45 percent, according to the Rasmussen poll. In a previous poll from the conservative-leaning Rasmussen in April, Trump was leading Sanders, 47 percent to 44 percent.

In the latest match-up, Sanders would have 75 percent of the Democratic vote, up one point from the April survey, while Trump would bring in 80 percent of the Republican vote, down from 83 percent in the past poll.

Thirty-three percent of all respondents think Trump will be defeated next year by the eventual Democratic nominee, the survey says. Forty-six percent say he is likely to be reelected, and 11 percent believe he will be impeached before the end of his first term.

Researchers surveyed 5,000 likely voters between July 21 and 25 and July 28 and Aug. 1. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

Sanders is among more than two dozen people vying for the 2020 Democratic nomination. He has consistently polled near the top of the field and is one of just eight candidates to thus far qualify for the September debates.

A Fox News poll from last week showed Sanders besting Trump by 6 points, while former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenKlobuchar says she has qualified for fall debates Hey, Democrats: Stop attacking our most beloved president in recent history The Hill's Morning Report: More bad news for House Republicans MORE held a 10-point advantage over the commander in chief.