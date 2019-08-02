2020 Dems call for NYPD officer in Eric Garner case to be fired

Democrats running for president in 2020 called for the New York City police officer accused of killing Eric Garner to be fired.

ADVERTISEMENT

The calls come after Deputy Police Commissioner Rosemarie Maldonado recommended Friday that the NYPD dismiss officer Daniel Pantaleo. Shortly after the recommendation was made, Pantaleo was suspended, though the ultimate decision as to whether he should be terminated rests with New York Police Commissioner James O’Neill.

“Commissioner O’Neill: fire Officer Pantaleo. The Garner family has been waiting five years for justice and it's time they got it,” Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKlobuchar says she has qualified for fall debates Team Biden projects confidence post-debate Democrats rally to Obama's defense amid 2020 criticism MORE (D-Calif.) tweeted.

Commissioner O’Neill: fire Officer Pantaleo. The Garner family has been waiting five years for justice and it's time they got it.https://t.co/T65jWXCtaP — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 2, 2019

“Maldonado is right. Pantaleo needs to go—now,” Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerKlobuchar says she has qualified for fall debates Team Biden projects confidence post-debate Democrats rally to Obama's defense amid 2020 criticism MORE (D-N.J.) echoed.

Maldonado is right. Pantaleo needs to go—now. https://t.co/pdMGAp8my4 — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 2, 2019

Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenKlobuchar says she has qualified for fall debates Washington Post slams Warren, Sanders policy proposals: 'The senators cannot deliver' The Hill's Morning Report: More bad news for House Republicans MORE (D-Mass.) said Garner’s killing showed the need for “more civilian oversight to hold police accountable when they fail” and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandEric Garner's widow slams de Blasio: 'He's full of malarkey' Gillibrand campaign sells 'Clorox the Oval Office' sticker after debate Democrats express alarm over debate's negative tone MORE (D-N.Y.) resurfaced comments from Wednesday night’s primary debate in which she called for Pantaleo’s dismissal.

Officer Pantaleo should be fired. Eric Garner's family has waited too long for justice—we need more civilian oversight to hold police accountable when they fail. https://t.co/yG1T5WuTHB — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 2, 2019

As I said on the debate stage, the officer who killed Eric Garner with an illegal chokehold should be fired. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/69uD87XXx5 — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 2, 2019

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeThe Hill's Campaign Report: Obama legacy under spotlight after Detroit debates De Blasio releases plan to substantially raise taxes on the rich, corporations These Democratic candidates should drop out now MORE (D-Texas) added "There must be accountability — and there must be justice."

Fire Pantaleo. There must be accountability — and there must be justice. https://t.co/oHhZ6Jd8tv — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 2, 2019

“Officer Daniel Pantaleo murdered a man in front of his business as he cried out for help. The NYPD must fire him. Anything less proves they're not taking police brutality seriously. Lives were forever changed by this officer's actions. There must be justice. #BlackLivesMatter,” billionaire philanthropist and activist Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerThe Hill's Campaign Report: Obama legacy under spotlight after Detroit debates Meghan McCain presses Steyer on 2020 bid: 'You have not proven that you can inspire people' These Democratic candidates should drop out now MORE tweeted.

Officer Daniel Pantaleo murdered a man in front of his business as he cried out for help. The NYPD must fire him. Anything less proves they're not taking police brutality seriously. Lives were forever changed by this officer's actions. There must be justice. #BlackLivesMatter — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) August 2, 2019

Many 2020 candidates have made concerted efforts this election cycle to appeal to African American voters and cast themselves as supporters of several social justice movements as an increasingly progressive base demands action to rectify historic racial inequities.

Garner’s 2014 killing sparked a wave of activism aimed at underlining police officers’ use of force against people of color. Viral video of his death, in which Pantaleo is seen placing Garner, who was unarmed, in a headlock after he was allegedly selling untaxed cigarettes.

His final words, “I can’t breathe,” became a rallying cry of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Garner testified earlier this year that the officer’s chokehold led to a “lethal cascade” of events that resulted in his death.

The incident garnered national headlines again this week when protesters interrupted the Democratic primary debate shouting for Pantaleo’s firing when New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioThe Hill's Campaign Report: Obama legacy under spotlight after Detroit debates Eric Garner's widow slams de Blasio: 'He's full of malarkey' Team Biden projects confidence post-debate MORE was giving his opening remarks.

De Blasio and other local officials have faced mounting pressure in recent weeks over Pantaleo’s employment status, particularly after the Justice Department announced it would not charge him over Garner’s death.

Pantaleo’s defense team has blamed Garner’s “compromised respiratory system” for his death and claimed he was resisting arrest.

Updated at 5:47 p.m.