Man arrested outside Warren town hall after dispute with Trump supporters: report

A man was arrested outside a town hall event for Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenKlobuchar says she has qualified for fall debates Washington Post slams Warren, Sanders policy proposals: 'The senators cannot deliver' The Hill's Morning Report: More bad news for House Republicans MORE (D-Mass.) in Arizona on Thursday night.

Kristian Doak, 29, was arrested on two counts of assault and one count of disorderly conduct, all of which are misdemeanors, said Tempe Police Department spokeswoman Natalie Barela.

She said in a statement that while Doak attended the town hall, he became involved in an "altercation with another attendee" and was taken to the Tempe City Jail.

Barela said officers had not identified a motive.

ABC News had earlier reported that a man had been arrested outside a Warren town hall after clashing with Trump supporters. At the time, the identity of the man arrested was not known.

The Trump supporters were reportedly part of a Republican group called AZ Patriots.

Group member Jennifer Harrison told ABC News that the man who had been arrested "lunged" at them and "tried to grab a phone" from her partner’s hand.

Security reportedly escorted the AZ Patriots members out of the event, held at Tempe's Marquee Theater.

ABC News reported that before being escorted out of the event, Harrison was shouting during Warren's speech, including to say "climate change is a hoax."

Barela said there were no injuries.

The Warren campaign did not immediately reply to a request for comment from The Hill.