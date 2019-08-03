O'Rourke cancels Nevada campaign events after El Paso Walmart shooting

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'Rourke2020 Dems call for NYPD officer in Eric Garner case to be fired A campaign focused on science over fiction The Hill's Campaign Report: Obama legacy under spotlight after Detroit debates MORE (D-Texas) canceled Saturday and Monday presidential campaign stops in Nevada to go back to his hometown after a shooting that resulted in multiple fatalities at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

"Beto O’Rourke has cancelled his scheduled events in Nevada and California and will immediately return home following a tragic shooting in El Paso, Texas," his campaign said in a statement.

After learning of the shooting, O'Rourke, who represented El Paso in Congress, delivered a statement on the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm incredibly sad, and it is very hard to think about this, but I'll tell you, El Paso is the strongest place in the world," he said. "I'm going back there right now to be with my family and to be with my hometown."

.@BetoORourke delivers emotional statement about shooting in El Paso, Texas, he says he will cut short his campaign trip in Nevada and head to Texas immediately. pic.twitter.com/sPESbpb3tz — Ben Pu (@BenPu_nbc) August 3, 2019

On Twitter, O'Rourke went on to say he was "devastated" by what happened in El Paso.

"Our strength is with the families who are grieving. Our thanks to EPPD. Our commitment is with those who will change this country so that this doesn’t happen again," he continued. "This beautiful amazing courageous community will overcome."

I am devastated by what has happened in El Paso today. Our strength is with the families who are grieving. Our thanks to EPPD. Our commitment is with those who will change this country so that this doesn’t happen again. This beautiful amazing courageous community will overcome. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 3, 2019

El Paso is one of the strongest places in the world—and if there were ever a moment to be strong, it's this one. Strong for one another, for the families who have lost somebody, and for the first responders. Please go to https://t.co/ecw9y18OSP to support our community. pic.twitter.com/FFgLPbXNIY — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 3, 2019

A police source told local news station KTSM that 18 people were killed. The El Paso Police Department confirmed to the outlet that there were multiple fatalities but did not say how many.

Police said one person was in custody and that there were not thought be other suspects.

O'Rourke is among more than two dozen people running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.