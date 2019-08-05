O'Rourke goes off on press when asked what the Trump can do to stop shootings

By Chris Mills Rodrigo - 08/05/19 07:48 AM EDT
 

Democratic White House hopeful Beto O'RourkeBeto O'RourkeCNN's Jake Tapper calls out Republicans who turned down interviews after shootings O'Rourke: Trump's 'racist,' 'white nationalist' rhetoric encourages attacks O'Rourke: Trump is a 'racist,' responsible for El Paso shooting MORE delivered a passionate response on Sunday when asked by a reporter what President TrumpDonald John TrumpCNN's Jake Tapper calls out Republicans who turned down interviews after shootings Booker: Trump 'particularly responsible' for rising hate Castro: Trump 'made a choice to divide people' for his 'political benefit' MORE could do to stop mass shootings after the U.S. was rocked by two this weekend.

"What do you think? You know the shit he’s been saying," the former Texas congressman told reporters in his hometown of El Paso, Texas, where 20 people were killed on Saturday. "He’s been calling Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals. I don’t know, like, members of the press, what the f---?"

