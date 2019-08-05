JD Scholten launches second bid to unseat Steve King

Democrat J.D. Scholten on Monday launched his second bid to oust Rep. Steve King Steven (Steve) Arnold KingJD Scholten launches second bid to unseat Steve King Conservatives call on Pelosi to cancel August recess Young Turks reporter tricks Steve King into tweeting about 'A Few Good Men' villain MORE (R) in Iowa's 4th District.

Scholten came within single digits of defeating King last November, although it remains unclear if King will be the Republican candidate come 2020.

“We’re building a people-powered campaign that is focused on meeting with, listening to, and earning the trust and support of voters in all 39 counties in Iowa’s 4th district. This time, we’re going to get the job done," Scholten said in a statement.

“Too many Iowan families feel like they’re getting kicked in the dirt, suffering from an economy and a government that just doesn’t have their interests at heart. We need a system that works for all people — not just special interests and those who are lucky enough to be at the top. That’s exactly why we’re in this fight: to fix our healthcare system, fight for an economy for all, and secure our democracy."

King has been at the center of several controversies while in Congress and was stripped of his committee assignments earlier this year for questioning in an interview with The New York Times how the terms "white supremacist" and "white nationalist" became offensive.

The Iowa lawmaker has defended himself, asserting that he was referring only to "Western civilization" when asking, "How did that language become offensive?"

The nine-term lawmaker is likely to face a tough primary challenge.

Iowa state Sen. Randy Feenstra (R) and Republican Jeremy Taylor, a county supervisor, have both announced congressional bids.