Democratic presidential hopeful Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanTrump mistakenly refers to shooting in Toledo Trump on El Paso shooting: We must condemn white supremacy Tim Ryan calls Trump response to shootings 'an absolute freaking joke' MORE (D-Ohio) on Monday called President Trump Donald John TrumpBooker calls Trump's address on mass shootings 'bull---t soup' A plea to progressive political pundits: Stop wringing your hands GOP state lawmaker: 'Republican Party is enabling white supremacy in our country' MORE's proposal to tie background checks to immigration reform in the wake of two mass shootings which rocked the nation this weekend “an absolute freaking joke.”

"That's an absolute freaking joke that he's going to tie this to the most polarizing issue happening in the United States today around immigration reform," Ryan said from Dayton, Ohio, the site of one of last weekend's two shootings.

"This is very clear-cut: There are people getting access to guns that shouldn't be and the guns are high-powered, the magazines hold too many bullets."

A gunman killed 20 people and wounded dozens more in an attack at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday. Less than a day later, at least nine people were killed and more than two dozen were injured in the Dayton shooting.

The two massacres are not believed to be linked.

Ryan suspended his presidential campaign to return home to Ohio following the Dayton shooting.

Earlier on Monday, Trump suggested in a tweet that gun control legislation should be linked to "immigration reform." Trump did not provide specifics on either proposition.

The president is set to deliver a speech on the shootings from the White House this morning.

Democrats in the wake of the shootings have renewed calls for the Senate to take up the universal background check bill that the House passed earlier this year, demanding that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) bring the Senate back from recess to get the bill passed.

"Mitch McConnell needs to get off his ass and do something," Ryan said Monday.

"People are getting killed in the streets in America and nobody is acting. There is a bottleneck in the United States Senate, the House has sent a comprehensive background check bill that is supported by 80 to 90 percent of the American people. What the hell are we doing in the United States of America?"