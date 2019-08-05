Warren says gun control depends on Dem control of Senate, urges people to donate

Presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren says gun control depends on Dem control of Senate, urges people to donate The Democratic debates left the underdogs behind The Hill's Morning Report - Mass shootings put spotlight on Trump, Congress MORE (D-Mass.) urged her supporters on Monday to donate to Democratic Senate candidates, citing Republican inaction on gun control.

"If we're going to address the gun violence epidemic in our country, we need to take back the Senate in 2020," Warren wrote in an email to supporters.

"I'll fight my heart out to make sure Democrats win up and down the ballot in 2020 — but if we're going to beat Republicans and the gun lobby, it's going to take a grassroots movement," she continued.

The email follows the deadly mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, which took place less than 24 hours apart over the weekend.

President Trump suggested on Monday connecting stricter background checks on gun buyers to immigration reform legislation.

Democrats have since called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellWarren says gun control depends on Dem control of Senate, urges people to donate Schumer to Trump: Demand McConnell hold vote on background check bill Tim Ryan calls Trump response to shootings 'an absolute freaking joke' MORE (R-Ky.) to reconvene the upper chamber over the August recess to take action on gun control.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerWarren says gun control depends on Dem control of Senate, urges people to donate Schumer to Trump: Demand McConnell hold vote on background check bill Hillary Clinton calls on McConnell, GOP to help Democrats pass gun safety bill MORE (D-N.Y.) called on McConnell on Monday to bring up a stand-alone background check bill.

Warren said it was "inexcusable" that the House legislation on universal background checks has not been put up for a vote in the Senate.

"During the last election, we flipped the House. And in February, the Democratic-led House passed bipartisan legislation that would make a meaningful impact on this crisis," Warren said. "But five months after passing the House, and more than six and a half years after Sandy Hook, that bill is still sitting on Mitch McConnell's desk. It's inexcusable."