Booker calls Trump's address on mass shootings 'bull---t soup'

Presidential contender Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker calls Trump's address on mass shootings 'bull---t soup' The Democratic debates left the underdogs behind Democrats point to Trump rhetoric on immigration in wake of two mass shootings MORE (D-N.J.) on Monday slammed President Trump Donald John TrumpBooker calls Trump's address on mass shootings 'bull---t soup' A plea to progressive political pundits: Stop wringing your hands GOP state lawmaker: 'Republican Party is enabling white supremacy in our country' MORE's address to the nation about mass shootings that rocked the nation over the weekend, referring to the president's remarks as "bullshit soup."

"Listening to the president. Such a bullshit soup of ineffective words," Booker said in a text message released by his campaign manager. "This is so weak. We should quickly condemn his lack of a real plan."

I will let the boss speak for himself. pic.twitter.com/J3dtnopaCo — Addisu Demissie (@ASDem) August 5, 2019

Booker also took to Twitter himself to slam Trump.

The president is weak. And wrong.



White supremacy is not a mental illness, and guns are a tool that white supremacists use to fulfill their hate. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 5, 2019

A number of other presidential candidates have also come forward to slam Trump's response Monday to the shootings.

Trump addressed the nation from the White House in the wake of the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that left 29 people dead and dozens other injured this weekend.

He called on the U.S. to condemn white supremacy after it was revealed the alleged gunman in El Paso posted an anti-immigrant manifesto.

“The shooter in El Paso posted a manifesto online consumed with racist hate,” Trump said at the White House. “In one voice, our nation must condemn bigotry, hatred and white supremacy."

"These sinister ideologies must be defeated," he continued.

Trump suggested in a tweet on Monday that he would back connecting stricter background checks on gun buyers to immigration reform legislation.

"Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform" the president tweeted in the morning.

"We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!"