2020 Democrats blast Trump's response to shootings

Democratic presidential candidates roundly criticized President Trump Donald John TrumpBooker calls Trump's address on mass shootings 'bull---t soup' A plea to progressive political pundits: Stop wringing your hands GOP state lawmaker: 'Republican Party is enabling white supremacy in our country' MORE’s response on Monday to two deadly mass shootings over the weekend, accusing him of sidestepping critical conversations about gun violence and the role of white nationalism in such attacks.

Several candidates took to Twitter in the minutes following an address by Trump to condemn the president’s remarks as insufficient.

They argued that Trump failed not only to address the range of causes for mass shootings, but to acknowledge what they said was his role in inflaming racial and ethnic tensions.

“Mr. President, immigration isn’t the problem. White nationalism is the problem. America’s inaction on gun safety legislation is the problem,” former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump mistakenly refers to shooting in Toledo Biden misstates location of mass shootings before correcting himself The Democratic debates left the underdogs behind MORE, the Democratic primary field’s ostensible frontrunner, tweeted.

“It’s time to put the politics aside and pass universal background checks and an assault weapons ban. Lives depend on it.”

In a tweet, Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonThe Hill's Campaign Report: Obama legacy under spotlight after Detroit debates These Democratic candidates should drop out now Warren vs. Sanders and Biden vs. Harris heavyweight matchups will be must-see TV MORE (D-Mass.) said that while Trump was quick to place blame on video games, the media and the Internet, he did not discuss how Republicans and his own “racist rhetoric” propagated acts of mass violence.

The pair of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio over the weekend left at least 31 people dead and dozens more injured. In the case of the El Paso attack, authorities are investigating whether the shooting was linked to an anti-immigrant manifesto posted online on Saturday.

In an address on Monday morning, Trump condemned “racism, bigotry and white supremacy.” He did not mention a proposal he suggested hours earlier to tie stronger background checks for firearm sales to immigration reform legislation.

Instead, he blamed “mentally ill monsters” and violent video games for contributing to the rash of mass shootings in the United States.

“Mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger — not the gun,” Trump said.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker calls Trump's address on mass shootings 'bull---t soup' The Democratic debates left the underdogs behind Democrats point to Trump rhetoric on immigration in wake of two mass shootings MORE (D-N.J.), who is among those seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, said soon after that the president’s remarks were inadequate, failing to place blame on the real driving forces behind the mass shootings.

“The president is weak. And wrong,” Booker tweeted. “White supremacy is not a mental illness, and guns are a tool that white supremacists use to fulfill their hate.”

Another 2020 hopeful, Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharThe Democratic debates left the underdogs behind The Hill's 12:30 Report: Biden camp feels boost after Detroit debate The Hill's Campaign Report: Obama legacy under spotlight after Detroit debates MORE (D-Minn.), said that Trump’s remarks amounted to a “dodge to avoid truth.” While mental illness and hate are not exclusive to the U.S., she said, the high rate of gun violence is.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioMaher jokes of Democratic debates: Obama 'not woke enough now' Trump officials say nation's largest facility for housing migrant children now empty Democrats demonize wealthy to deflect from disastrous agendas MORE criticized Trump as well, writing on Twitter that he was “too busy blaming the ‘fake news media’ and people with mental illness to speak the truth.”

“We’re facing an epidemic caused by white supremacy and easy access to military-grade weapons,” De Blasio wrote. “The truth is plain as day. Open your eyes and grow a damn spine, @realDonaldTrump.”

Julián Castro, the former Housing and Urban Development secretary and one of two Texans in the presidential race, said that not only has Trump propagated racism, bigotry and white nationalism, but “often serves as their national spokesperson.”

“Donald Trump is unfit to lead our nation. His words could not be more hollow,” Castro said. “He says ‘we must condemn racism, bigotry and white nationalism’ — but often serves as their national spokesperson.”

“In this national emergency, our president is morally bankrupt,” Castro continued. “We deserve better.”

Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanTrump mistakenly refers to shooting in Toledo Trump on El Paso shooting: We must condemn white supremacy Tim Ryan calls Trump response to shootings 'an absolute freaking joke' MORE (D-Ohio), who represents a district in northeastern Ohio used an expletive to pan the president for misstating the location of one of the shootings that occurred over the weekend. Trump, at one point, mentioned Toledo, Ohio, instead of Dayton.

--Updated at 12:57 p.m.