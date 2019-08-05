Biden: We won't truly speak as one voice against hatred until Trump is out of White House

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump mistakenly refers to shooting in Toledo Biden misstates location of mass shootings before correcting himself The Democratic debates left the underdogs behind MORE said on Monday that the U.S. will not be able to unite against hatred until President Trump Donald John TrumpBooker calls Trump's address on mass shootings 'bull---t soup' A plea to progressive political pundits: Stop wringing your hands GOP state lawmaker: 'Republican Party is enabling white supremacy in our country' MORE leaves office.

"Let's be very clear. You use the office of the presidency to encourage and embolden white supremacy. You use words like 'infestation' and 'invasion' to talk about human beings," 2020 contender Biden said in a tweet. "We won't truly speak with one voice against hatred until your voice is no longer in the White House."

Trump addressed the nation from the White House on Monday, calling on Americans to condemn white supremacy after the alleged gunman in El Paso was believed to have written an anti-immigrant manifesto.

“The shooter in El Paso posted a manifesto online consumed with racist hate,” Trump said at the White House. “In one voice, our nation must condemn bigotry, hatred and white supremacy."

"These sinister ideologies must be defeated," he continued.

Trump suggested in a tweet earlier on Monday that he would support connecting stricter background checks on gun buyers to immigration reform legislation.

We cannot let those killed in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, die in vain. Likewise for those so seriously wounded. We can never forget them, and those many who came before them. Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2019

Democratic presidential contenders have come out in force to condemn Trump's response to last weekend's mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

A number of the candidates have said Trump's way of addressing the shootings is insufficient, while others, like former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeMurdoch-owned NY Post calls for assault weapons ban: 'America is terrified' O'Rourke compares Trump administration to Third Reich O'Rourke goes off on press when asked what Trump can do to stop shootings MORE (D-Texas) have said Trump's rhetoric contributed to the shooting in El Paso.