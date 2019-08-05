Poll: Majority wants Trump, Congress to clinch immigration deal

A majority of Americans say they want President Trump Donald John TrumpBooker calls Trump's address on mass shootings 'bull---t soup' A plea to progressive political pundits: Stop wringing your hands GOP state lawmaker: 'Republican Party is enabling white supremacy in our country' MORE and Congress to reach an agreement for stronger borders and a pathway to citizenship for those under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, according to a Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey released exclusively to The Hill.

The poll, which was conducted in July, found 62 percent of Americans want such a deal, while 58 percent said they believed there was a growing humanitarian and security crisis at the southern border.

Immigration has been a major point of tension in Washington.

Trump declared a state of emergency earlier this year in an effort to divert resources toward constructing a wall on the southern border after Democrats blocked funding for one, resulting in a 35-day partial government shutdown.

The administration has also issued a number of rules to limit asylum-seekers and to make deportations easier.

Meanwhile, Democrats have decried the living conditions at immigration detention facilities along the southern border.

Twelve people have died in the custody of U.S. immigration authorities since September, including several ill children.

"The public still backs a compromise of tougher borders and a reformed system that would also give work permits and or a path to citizenship for DACA recipients," he continued.

Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll surveyed 2,214 registered U.S. voters online from July 31 to Aug. 1.

Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll is a collaboration of the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and The Harris Poll. The Hill will be working with Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll throughout 2019.



Full poll results will be posted online later this week. The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey is an online sample drawn from the Harris Panel and weighted to reflect known demographics. As a representative online sample, it does not report a probability confidence interval.