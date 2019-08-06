El Paso says Trump campaign owes over $500,000 for February rally

President Trump's reelection campaign still owes El Paso more than $500,000 for police and public safety services that corresponded with a February rally in the city, an official said.

Laura Cruz-Acosta, communications manager for the city manager’s office, told The Texas Tribune that the Trump campaign now owes the city $569,204.63 for services El Paso provided during a rally during which the president focused on building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“The city staff have followed the process and procedures as it relates to any invoicing that we provide, and we will continue to do so accordingly as per city and state policies,” Cruz-Acosta told the news outlet.

The outstanding debt has gained renewed focus in light of a mass shooting in El Paso over the weekend that has led to at least 22 deaths. Trump declared on Monday that the Texas border city would receive “all the support of the federal government."

Trump plans to visit the city on Wednesday. Some Democratic lawmakers, including 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeMurdoch-owned NY Post calls for assault weapons ban: 'America is terrified' O'Rourke compares Trump administration to Third Reich O'Rourke goes off on press when asked what Trump can do to stop shootings MORE, have said that Trump should not come.

Cruz-Acosta said that the campaign had initially owed El Paso $470,417.05. The city later increased the fee by 21 percent after the campaign failed to make a payment by June.

The city manager's office did not immediately respond to further request for comment from The Hill. The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

Trump and O'Rourke, a former Texas congressman, held dueling rallies in El Paso in February as the president ramped up his efforts for a border wall.

The El Paso Times reported in June that the Trump campaign had owed the city about $470,000 for services it provided to him during his campaign rally. The invoice included assistance from six city departments, including the fire, health, aviation and police departments.

"It shows a lack of concern for the community and the tax paying voters of El Paso," city Rep. Alexsandra Annello told the newspaper at the time. "President Trump Donald John TrumpBooker calls Trump's address on mass shootings 'bull---t soup' A plea to progressive political pundits: Stop wringing your hands GOP state lawmaker: 'Republican Party is enabling white supremacy in our country' MORE has in many ways, over the last year, put a financial burden on this community and has yet to show us the respect we deserve. It is clear that our borderland is not a priority of the president."

O’Rourke compensated the city around its May 24 deadline, paying about $21,000.