Democrats pick Warren as winner of Detroit debates: poll

Democrats in a new poll said Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren says gun control depends on Dem control of Senate, urges people to donate The Democratic debates left the underdogs behind The Hill's Morning Report - Mass shootings put spotlight on Trump, Congress MORE (D-Mass.) was the winner of the second round of presidential debates held last week in Detroit.

Thirty-three percent of Democratic primary voters said Warren performed best, according to the Politico–Morning Consult poll released early Tuesday.

Additionally, 44 percent of respondents described Warren's performance as "excellent" and another 30 percent said it was "good," pollsters found.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warren had a couple standout moments during the debate as she took on moderate long-shot candidates, such as former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyDemocrats, going after each other is a bad strategy Warren faces lingering concerns about her ability to beat Trump Young Turks' Cenk Uygur: The mythology of unity MORE (D-Md.).

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHow Ferguson, Mo., now could help reform public education funding Political blame for mass shootings is not a solution The Democratic debates left the underdogs behind MORE (I-Vt.) trailed Warren in the new poll at 18 percent. He was closely followed by former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump mistakenly refers to shooting in Toledo Biden misstates location of mass shootings before correcting himself The Democratic debates left the underdogs behind MORE, who was not on the same debate stage as Sanders and Warren, at 14 percent.

Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHow Ferguson, Mo., now could help reform public education funding Journalist Michael Tracey: Why the media hates Tulsi Gabbard The Democratic debates left the underdogs behind MORE (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker calls Trump's address on mass shootings 'bull---t soup' The Democratic debates left the underdogs behind Democrats point to Trump rhetoric on immigration in wake of two mass shootings MORE (D-N.J.) finished in the top five, at 8 and 5 percent, respectively.

All other candidates that participated in the two nights of debates polled at 3 percent or lower.

Despite the standings in debate performance, 42 percent of Democratic primary voters said Biden has the best chance of beating President Trump Donald John TrumpBooker calls Trump's address on mass shootings 'bull---t soup' A plea to progressive political pundits: Stop wringing your hands GOP state lawmaker: 'Republican Party is enabling white supremacy in our country' MORE.

Seventeen percent picked Sanders and 13 percent chose Warren.

The poll surveyed 797 Democratic primary voters from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3. There is a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Detroit's debates were likely the last in which voters will hear from 20 candidates over two evenings. The Democratic National Committee raised the threshold to qualify for the September debates in Houston.

Just eight candidates have qualified so far, including Warren, Biden, Harris, Booker, Sanders, Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharThe Democratic debates left the underdogs behind The Hill's 12:30 Report: Biden camp feels boost after Detroit debate The Hill's Campaign Report: Obama legacy under spotlight after Detroit debates MORE (D-Minn.), South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Democratic debates left the underdogs behind Democrats point to Trump rhetoric on immigration in wake of two mass shootings Sunday shows - Mass shootings grab the spotlight MORE (D) and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeMurdoch-owned NY Post calls for assault weapons ban: 'America is terrified' O'Rourke compares Trump administration to Third Reich O'Rourke goes off on press when asked what Trump can do to stop shootings MORE (D-Texas).

Two candidates, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangThe Democratic debates left the underdogs behind The Hill's Morning Report - Mass shootings put spotlight on Trump, Congress Andrew Yang banks upstart campaign on ,000 proposition MORE, are close to meeting the requirements.