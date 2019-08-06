Buttigieg releases $1B plan to address mass shooting 'national security crisis'

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Democratic debates left the underdogs behind Democrats point to Trump rhetoric on immigration in wake of two mass shootings Sunday shows - Mass shootings grab the spotlight MORE (D) released a plan to combat domestic terrorism on Monday that would invest $1 billion to combat and prevent extremism and radicalization in the U.S.

Buttigieg, who is running for president, would put more resources toward law enforcement, including increasing the the FBI’s domestic counterterrorism field staff and training law enforcement about the connection between gender-based violence and domestic terrorism

The plan would also devote more resources toward tracking hate groups across the U.S.



The legislation would also enforce universal background checks on gun sales, ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and establishing a country-wide gun licensing system.

The presidential candidate's campaign said the public would need to be mobilized to put pressure on the Senate to pass gun control measures, in addition to ending the Senate filibuster "as we know it."

Because of the filibuster, it now takes 60 votes to pass legislation in order to overcome procedural hurdles that can be put in place by the minority.

Buttigieg is releasing his plan days after 31 people were killed in two mass shootings over the weekend.

The killings have sparked a familiar discussion of measures to curb gun violence, though previous incidents, from the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting in Connecticut to the nation's largest mass shooting at a country music concert in Las Vegas, have resulted in little action.

President Tump on Monday suggested linking stricter background checks on gun buyers to immigration reform legislation, but in a later speech also targeted a number of other possibilities, including tackling violent video games.

Democrats have called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellWarren says gun control depends on Dem control of Senate, urges people to donate Schumer to Trump: Demand McConnell hold vote on background check bill Tim Ryan calls Trump response to shootings 'an absolute freaking joke' MORE(R-Ky.) to reconvene the upper chamber over the August recess to take action on gun control.

McConnell announced on Monday that he tapped three Republican committee chairmen, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGOP senator calls for background check legislation after shootings Brown: McConnell should bring Senate back into session to pass background checks #LeningradLindsey trends after Graham forces asylum bill through Senate committee MORE (R-S.C.), Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander Andrew (Lamar) Lamar AlexanderOvernight Health Care: Biden camp hits rivals on 'Medicare for All' ahead of debate | Trump officials offer plan to allow imports of cheaper drugs | Senate Dems to force vote on Trump ObamaCare change Trump administration issues plan to allow imports of cheaper prescription drugs Watchdog: Thousands may be committing fraud to lower student loan payments MORE (R-Tenn.), and Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Roger Wicker Roger Frederick WickerCongress looks to rev up discussion around self-driving car legislation Lawmakers deride FTC settlement as weak on Facebook GOP pushback puts Trump judicial nominee at risk MORE (R-Miss.), to brainstorm potential political solutions.