Sanders, Warren gain on Biden in New Hampshire

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump mistakenly refers to shooting in Toledo Biden misstates location of mass shootings before correcting himself The Democratic debates left the underdogs behind MORE has a small lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHow Ferguson, Mo., now could help reform public education funding Political blame for mass shootings is not a solution The Democratic debates left the underdogs behind MORE (I-Vt.) in the first-in-the-nation primary state of New Hampshire, but Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren says gun control depends on Dem control of Senate, urges people to donate The Democratic debates left the underdogs behind The Hill's Morning Report - Mass shootings put spotlight on Trump, Congress MORE (D-Mass.) posted solid gains and are closing the gap on the frontrunner, according to a new poll.

The latest Suffolk University-Boston Globe poll finds Biden at 21 percent support, followed by Sanders at 17 percent and Warren at 14 percent. No other candidate has double-digit support in the Granite State.

Sanders and Warren were the poll’s biggest gainers, picking up 5 points and 6 points respectively over the same poll from April.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHow Ferguson, Mo., now could help reform public education funding Journalist Michael Tracey: Why the media hates Tulsi Gabbard The Democratic debates left the underdogs behind MORE is in fourth place at 8 percent support, followed by South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Democratic debates left the underdogs behind Democrats point to Trump rhetoric on immigration in wake of two mass shootings Sunday shows - Mass shootings grab the spotlight MORE at 6 percent and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardJournalist Michael Tracey: Why the media hates Tulsi Gabbard The Hill's Morning Report - Mass shootings put spotlight on Trump, Congress Democrats, going after each other is a bad strategy MORE (D-Hawaii) at 3 percent. Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker calls Trump's address on mass shootings 'bull---t soup' The Democratic debates left the underdogs behind Democrats point to Trump rhetoric on immigration in wake of two mass shootings MORE (D-N.J.) is at 1 percent support and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke registered zero percent support.

The latest Suffolk poll shows a significantly tighter race than the same survey in late April, which found Biden in the lead at 20 percent, followed by Sanders and Buttigieg at 12, Warren at 8 and Harris at 6.

Gabbard was at 1 percent support in the prior poll and got a little bump that will push her closer to qualifying for the next debate in September in Houston.

Sanders’s support is the firmest in the field, with 48 percent of his supporters saying they will definitely support him, followed by 45 percent of Biden’s supporters and 35 percent of Warren’s supporters who said they will not change their minds.

But Warren might have the most room to grow, with 21 percent describing her as their second choice, making her the top back-up candidate in the field. Sixty percent of voters overall said they still might change their minds.

“This is an especially important number now that a number of candidates could drop out soon and shows how she could grow,” said David Paleologos. the director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center.

The survey of 500 likely Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire was conducted between Aug. 1 and Aug. 4 and has a 4.4 percentage point margin of error.