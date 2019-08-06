Buttigieg on Trump: 'It's too late for him not to be a white nationalist'

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Democratic debates left the underdogs behind Democrats point to Trump rhetoric on immigration in wake of two mass shootings Sunday shows - Mass shootings grab the spotlight MORE (D) said Tuesday that it's too late for President Trump Donald John TrumpBooker calls Trump's address on mass shootings 'bull---t soup' A plea to progressive political pundits: Stop wringing your hands GOP state lawmaker: 'Republican Party is enabling white supremacy in our country' MORE not to be a white nationalist and take at least some responsibility for recent hate crimes in the U.S.

"It’s too late for him not to be a white nationalist, and to not bear some responsibility for what's happened here," Buttigieg told CNN's John Berman on "New Day."

Buttigieg's comments come after 31 people were killed in two mass shootings over the weekend in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

"What he could do is refrain from divisive and politicizing rhetoric, and focus on making something happen," he continued. "How about some action? I remember his inaugural speech where he said American carnage stops right now. I remember back when he said he was going to actually do something about guns before the NRA [National Rifle Association] put him in his place and reminded him that he's not allowed to say that."

"Ordinarily... [a mayor] would automatically welcome a visit from a President of either party," Mayor Pete Buttigieg says about lawmakers asking the President to cancel his planned visit to El Paso. "We've got a President right now who is incapable of bringing people together." pic.twitter.com/STIBSTYwDH — New Day (@NewDay) August 6, 2019

The suspected gunman in the El Paso shooting allegedly drafted a racist, anti-immigrant manifesto before the attack, which described fears of a Latino “invasion."

Trump implored the country to "condemn bigotry, hatred and white supremacy" at the White House on Monday, but his critics have laid blame on his rhetoric.

Buttigieg released a $1 billion plan Tuesday aimed at preventing domestic violence in the wake of the shootings.

"He [Trump] could, I don't have high expectations, but he could take a turn and actually do something about the problem," Buttigieg said. "I'm not waiting on this president. It's why we have put out an action plan."

"There are policy actions, political actions, civic actions that we can be taking right now," he said.