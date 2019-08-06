Gravel endorses Bernie Sanders after suspending campaign

Former Sen. Mike Gravel (D-Alaska) has thrown his support behind Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHow Ferguson, Mo., now could help reform public education funding Political blame for mass shootings is not a solution The Democratic debates left the underdogs behind MORE (I-Vt.) for president days after suspending his own presidential bid.

"I am proud and honored to endorse Senator Bernie Sanders for the presidency of the United States," the former Alaska senator said in a video posted to Twitter.

"He will be a great president for all Americans," Gravel added. "We have a simple choice: we can have a Democratic socialism of Bernie Sanders to benefit all Americans or we can have Republican socialism which benefits the one percent and leads us to a constant state of war."

"I am proud and honored to endorse Senator Bernie Sanders for the presidency of the United States." pic.twitter.com/Y7uf8ebbhD — Mike Gravel (@MikeGravel) August 6, 2019

Gravel had previously announced he was ending his longshot presidential campaign and would start a leftist think tank.

“The DNC kept us off the stage tonight even though we qualified, but the #Gravelanche is not over. We're gonna keep going,” Gravel's said in a series of tweets. “As the campaign ends, we're going to help build institutions on the left which can grow power, shape policy, and create strong activists for the long haul.”

Sanders is among the frontrunners in the crowded Democratic field.

The RealClearPolitics average of polls currently has the Vermont senator in second place with 16 percent of the vote, trailing only former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump mistakenly refers to shooting in Toledo Biden misstates location of mass shootings before correcting himself The Democratic debates left the underdogs behind MORE in the 2020 Democratic race.