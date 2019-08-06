Inslee releases plan to combat white nationalist gun violence

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeInslee releases plan to combat white nationalist gun violence Inslee hits campaign donation milestone in wake of debate boost McConnell campaign criticized for tombstone with challenger's name MORE's (D) presidential campaign released a 10-step plan to combat white nationalist gun violence Tuesday in the aftermath of last weekend's back-to-back mass shootings that killed more than 30 people.

The strategy, which builds on Inslee's work on the issue as governor, begins with directing federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and State Department, to establish systems to track and prosecute extremists.

The plan also involves expanding international cooperation to combat white nationalist extremism.

The governor's campaign did not specify how much the plan would cost.

Inslee would also institute bans on assault weapons and untraceable firearms, in addition to closing the "Charleston loophole," referring to the gap in the background check system which allowed a man to purchase a firearm and kill nine people at South Carolina's Mother Emanuel Church in 2015.

The plan comes as Inslee's fellow 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, as well as Democratic lawmakers, call for stricter gun control measures after the mass shootings last weekend in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

The suspected gunman in the El Paso shooting allegedly wrote a racist, anti-immigrant manifesto before the attack, which described fears of a Latino “invasion."

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDe Blasio defends decision to appear on Fox's Hannity: We shouldn't stereotype 'millions of Americans who are watching' Buttigieg on Trump: 'It's too late for him not to be a white nationalist' Sanders, Warren gain on Biden in New Hampshire MORE released his $1 billion plan to address domestic terrorism on Tuesday, specifically taking aim at extremism and radicalization.